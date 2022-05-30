Almost 40 Ukrainian children have enrolled in Eastbourne schools

Eastbourne MP Caroline Ansell said the Government has provided ‘substantial support’ for schools - about £9,000 per child - as Ukrainian refugees continue to arrive in the UK.
More than 100 refugees have already moved to the town while 100 more could be arriving in the coming weeks, the MP said.
Mrs Ansell has praised Ukraine amid the ‘unprovoked and unjustifiable attack’.
She said, “The Ukrainians have fought with skill and bravery and the UK continues to lead efforts to provide military equipment; having been the first to arm Ukraine ahead of the invasion.
"This builds on a long-standing military partnership where Ukraine's army has been trained by UK army officers since 2015.
“Aid continues to flow into Ukraine, including life-saving generators to ensure hospitals can still operate despite attacks on critical infrastructure. The NHS has treated children needing life-saving treatment too.
“Unspeakably atrocities have been uncovered - the most notorious has occurred in Bucha north of Kyiv. The UK supported a referral to the International Criminal Court and evidence of war crimes is being collated.”
Mrs Ansell said she will continue to support sponsors and those who need help.
On the weekend Castle Inn in Eastbourne Road, Pevensey Bay, held an event so Ukrainian refugees and hosts could meet one another.
A 14-year-old student from Eastbourne also ran the equivalent of a marathon to raise money amid the ongoing war in Ukraine.