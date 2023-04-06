Edit Account-Sign Out
Amended plans for four new homes near Crowborough approved

Amended proposals for housing in Steel Cross have been approved by Wealden planners, following a recent deferral.

By Huw Oxburgh, local democracy reporter
Published 6th Apr 2023, 10:54 BST

On Thursday (March 30), Wealden District Council’s Planning Committee North again considered plans to build four homes on garden land adjacent to a property known as Hodges in Eridge Road.

The scheme had previously been considered at a meeting earlier the same month, during which councillors deferred their decision due to concerns about the scale and size of the scheme.

Following this deferral, the applicant submitted amended plans, reducing the size of two of the four properties from five-bedroom houses to three-bedroom chalet bungalows.

Proposed layout of the new homesProposed layout of the new homes
Proposed layout of the new homes

The committee had also raised concerns about the loss of trees from the site. These concerns were addressed through a change in layout, which will see the retention of an additional tree. The developer has also agreed to new planting as part of the scheme.

Officers said these changes would reduce the impact of the development on the host property and surrounding area.

Crowborough