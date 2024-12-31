Andrew Griffith MP concerned about Henfield development

By Michelle Taylor
Contributor
Published 31st Dec 2024, 14:45 GMT
Updated 2nd Jan 2025, 08:56 GMT
Andrew Griffith MP (Arundel and South Downs) has expressed his dismay that plans have been submitted to Horsham District Council for a development of 191 houses in Henfield.

Croudace Homes have applied to the council for outline planning for houses on land adjacent to Furners Lane. It is currently 8.6 hectares of agricultural land with mature trees and hedgerows.

Andrew Griffith has previously shared his deep concern that rural parts of West Sussex are increasingly on the frontline of all new development in the country. This, he said, is a tractable problem if residents and their elected representatives can work together to help to defend farmland and green fields from unnecessary development.

Andrew Griffith said: “It is objectionable that, yet another developer wants to have a go at Henfield. Henfield has already taken far more than its share of new development in recent years, much of which was developer-led and not plan-led.

Andrew Griffith MP

"This latest proposal threatens to erode the rurality of the village, ignores the adopted neighbourhood plan, and will burden local infrastructure significantly.

"It is simply not okay to continue building out large scale developments on rural green fields. The LibDem and Green controlled Horsham District Council, as the local planning authority, must challenge this application and listen to Henfield’s residents."

