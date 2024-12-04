Andrew Griffith MP meets Southern Water MD Wastewater in Charlton
Southern Water explained that ongoing works are being carried out to reline sections of sewer in the parish and they are undertaking a programme of works to seal off both public and private sewers to combat the issue of excess groundwater. Southern Water are hoping to complete the works in Charlton by the end of January 2025 and are continually monitoring the ground water levels.
Southern Water have promised to keep any disruption to a minimum and said that the sealing of the public sewer network may require over pumping activities and traffic management. Any road closures will be communicated to residents well in advance via the Parish Councils.
Karen Nash, Singleton and Charlton Parish Council Chair and Chairman Deborah Harwood confirmed that communication with Southern Water had improved since they asked for help from Andrew Griffith MP in October.
Andrew Griffith said: “I met with Singleton and Charlton Parish council and residents of Charlton in October on site to see first hand the issues that were affecting this very quiet rural village. I called for a subsequent meeting with Southern Water, MD Wastewater, John Penicud in Charlton to gain an understanding of the works carried out so far and an update to ensure everything possible was being done by the Southern Water team to keep any disruption to a minimum.
“It was good to hear that the works in East Dean are almost completed and Southern Water are making good progress on sealing the sewers in Charlton. It was good to hear that Southern Water are hoping for the works in Charlton to be completed by the end of January 2025.”