Andrew Griffith MP supports farmers' 'Day of Unity'

By Michelle Taylor
Contributor
Published 27th Jan 2025, 08:35 BST
Updated 27th Jan 2025, 08:52 BST
Andrew Griffith MP (Arundel and South Downs) stood alongside farmers protesting the ‘family farm tax’ in a Day of Unity on Saturday, as part of a nationwide series of visible events to highlight the issue.

Farmers gathered in towns and cities across Sussex to thank the public for their support in the campaign to #StopTheFamilyFarmTax and to underline that the farming industry will continue to call for the reversal of the devastating proposals.

Andrew Griffith MP who is a long-standing supporter of local farmers, joined the group outside of Tesco supermarket in Pulborough, just one of the many events co-ordinated by the National Farmers Union and supported by most of the major retailers including Tesco, Lidl, Co-op, Aldi, Asda, Waitrose, M&S and Ocado.

Other protests took place in Crawley (Acorn Retail Park), Chichester (Tesco Extra), Horsham (Carfax), and Worthing (Worthing Pier).

A farmer's sign aloft a telehandler in PulboroughA farmer's sign aloft a telehandler in Pulborough
A farmer's sign aloft a telehandler in Pulborough

Andrew Griffith said: “It was good to see our local farmers and public united against the disastrous government death tax on family businesses.

"This show of unity – outside a supermarket - was a stark reminder to everybody that farmers are source of our food.

"Store shelves would be empty without the high-quality British produce to fill them.

"This is not just about British farms, but their future, their families, and the nation’s food supply.”

