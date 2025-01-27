Andrew Griffith MP supports farmers' 'Day of Unity'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Andrew Griffith MP (Arundel and South Downs) stood alongside farmers protesting the ‘family farm tax’ in a Day of Unity on Saturday, as part of a nationwide series of visible events to highlight the issue.

Farmers gathered in towns and cities across Sussex to thank the public for their support in the campaign to #StopTheFamilyFarmTax and to underline that the farming industry will continue to call for the reversal of the devastating proposals.

Andrew Griffith MP who is a long-standing supporter of local farmers, joined the group outside of Tesco supermarket in Pulborough, just one of the many events co-ordinated by the National Farmers Union and supported by most of the major retailers including Tesco, Lidl, Co-op, Aldi, Asda, Waitrose, M&S and Ocado.

Other protests took place in Crawley (Acorn Retail Park), Chichester (Tesco Extra), Horsham (Carfax), and Worthing (Worthing Pier).

A farmer's sign aloft a telehandler in Pulborough

Andrew Griffith said: “It was good to see our local farmers and public united against the disastrous government death tax on family businesses.

"This show of unity – outside a supermarket - was a stark reminder to everybody that farmers are source of our food.

"Store shelves would be empty without the high-quality British produce to fill them.

"This is not just about British farms, but their future, their families, and the nation’s food supply.”