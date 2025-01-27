Andrew Griffith MP supports farmers' 'Day of Unity'
Farmers gathered in towns and cities across Sussex to thank the public for their support in the campaign to #StopTheFamilyFarmTax and to underline that the farming industry will continue to call for the reversal of the devastating proposals.
Andrew Griffith MP who is a long-standing supporter of local farmers, joined the group outside of Tesco supermarket in Pulborough, just one of the many events co-ordinated by the National Farmers Union and supported by most of the major retailers including Tesco, Lidl, Co-op, Aldi, Asda, Waitrose, M&S and Ocado.
Other protests took place in Crawley (Acorn Retail Park), Chichester (Tesco Extra), Horsham (Carfax), and Worthing (Worthing Pier).
Andrew Griffith said: “It was good to see our local farmers and public united against the disastrous government death tax on family businesses.
"This show of unity – outside a supermarket - was a stark reminder to everybody that farmers are source of our food.
"Store shelves would be empty without the high-quality British produce to fill them.
"This is not just about British farms, but their future, their families, and the nation’s food supply.”