Andrew Griffith MP welcomes delay on stamp ban set to come into force after January 2023

Arundel and South Downs MP Andrew Griffith has welcomed a decision by Royal Mail to delay its proposed ban on non-barcoded stamps until next Summer.

Andrew Griffith MP

The new-style barcoded stamps were to be the only type of postage stamp allowed after January 31. Any letter sent after this date without a barcode would have been returned to the sorting office and incurred a ‘fine’ of up to £3.50 to collect the undelivered item.

But now the postal service has confirmed that the older style stamps can remain in use until next summer. Royal Mail will also make it easier to swap the old-style stamps for new ones by providing forms and freepost envelopes at post office counters.

The new style Royal Mail stamps includes a barcode which they say will make it easier to track post and help to tackle fraud. Many people buy their stamps in books but would have been left unable to use them after January – amounting to millions of stamps, and potentially millions in fines.