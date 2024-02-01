Andrew Griffith MP welcomes rail investment in Sussex
Since 2019, £750 million has been invested in Sussex infrastructure improvements. This includes £169 million on tracks and junctions and £69 million on electrification and power supply improvements.
As part of the Sussex upgrades scheme £22 million has been invested in Arun Valley Improvement Project, which includes improvements between Arundel and Crawley. As part of this work track sections from the 1980s were replaced, future-proofing this route used for 605,026 journeys by West Sussex residents in the last year.
Commenting on the upgrades, Andrew Griffith MP said:
”I am pleased that in the last five years Network Rail has made this series of major investments across Sussex and West Sussex in particular. The Arun Valley line is a vital artery used by thousands of local residents and these investments will help preserve our rail infrastructure for years to come.
It’s brilliant news for our community that the government has made such a significant investment in our area. From April a further £27.5 billion of investment has been allocated for our rail network over the next five years. We recognise the vital role railways play in connecting our communities and boosting economic growth.”