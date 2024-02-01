Andrew Griffith MP welcomes rail investment in Sussex

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Since 2019, £750 million has been invested in Sussex infrastructure improvements. This includes £169 million on tracks and junctions and £69 million on electrification and power supply improvements.

As part of the Sussex upgrades scheme £22 million has been invested in Arun Valley Improvement Project, which includes improvements between Arundel and Crawley. As part of this work track sections from the 1980s were replaced, future-proofing this route used for 605,026 journeys by West Sussex residents in the last year.

Commenting on the upgrades, Andrew Griffith MP said:

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Arundel & South Downs MP, Andrew Griffith at Pulborough Station

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

”I am pleased that in the last five years Network Rail has made this series of major investments across Sussex and West Sussex in particular. The Arun Valley line is a vital artery used by thousands of local residents and these investments will help preserve our rail infrastructure for years to come.