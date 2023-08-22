The club at 10 High Street, Worthing, had the notice refused by the council’s licensing and control sub-committee for public nuisance, breaching a statutory noise reduction notice from the council and an objection from environmental officers about noise levels.

The TEN was to extend the opening and operating hours of the club on Sunday August 27, until 3am the following Monday morning, August 28, for an upcoming booking before the bank holiday on Monday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Normally the club would be allowed to open until midnight on Sundays, and 3am on Friday and Saturday.

Angels Nightclub, 10 High Street, Worthing (Credit: Google Maps)

The applicant, Mr Rafique, who bought the once Bar Ten club in November last year, said he had adhered to the existing licence given by the council and its sound level requirements, saying he and the council officers measured below the 50 decibel limit set out for Angel’s.

He said he apologised to residents before for previous mistakes, saying now: “We’re probably the most responsible club in town, we don’t have any trouble at all and we’re bringing people outside of the town, into the town in terms of events and so forth.

“So I’d like to have this event take place – [we want to] carry on making improvements and living with our neighbours.”