Anger over closure of disabled toilet in Lewes

The deputy mayor of Lewes has expressed his anger over the closure of a disabled toilet in the town which he says has been out of use since before Christmas.

Stephen Catlin, deputy mayor of Lewes Town Council, told the Express a notice had been fixed to the door of the disabled facility in Western Road saying ‘Closed. Currently no electricity’, He said a previous sign said it was closed due to a broken flush.

Lewes''deputy mayor Stephen Catlin has criticised the council over the toilet closure

He commented: “I have received complaints that the disabled facility is closed and it had been agreed that it should be kept open.

“I went up myself to check that what I had been told was true. It was closed.”

The ladies’ and gents’ toilets closed six years ago due to disrepair, but it was agreed the disabled toilet remained open for members of the public. It was also listed as a community asset.

Mr Catlin said the facility is heavily used by residents and was kept open to help worshipers at St Anne’s Church and those attending funerals there.

It is my strongly held opinion that the maintenance service has totally collapsed and I wonder what Lewes District Council intends to do. Stephen Catlin, deputy mayor of Lewes

He blamed ‘appalling property management’ for the closure.

“It is my strongly held opinion that the maintenance service has totally collapsed and I wonder what Lewes District Council intends to do,” he said.

“Why do they have these buildings if they can’t be bothered to maintain them?

“I think it is an important facility. On bonfire night, they have to hire nearly 20 portaloos because of this closed facility.

READ MORE: Body found in river at Newhaven believed to be missing firefighter Anthony Knott

‘Fly high, Ollie’ – flowers and messages laid for Newhaven stabbing victim

“There is water coming through the roof, it is in a poor state because the district council hasn’t maintained it.

“Coming in on the bus the other day, about half a dozen people complained to me about it saying it is disgusting.

“Surely Lewes District Council should be able to manage its assets better than this? It is not serving people of Lewes and that is what the district council is here to do.”

Mr Catlin said he was told by the district council that the damage to the toilets was ‘quite significant’ and that the electricity was being shorted due to the water ingress through the roof.

He said the council said it was unsure at this stage how long the facility was likely to remain closed and that it was sourcing quotes for the repair both to the structure and electrics and a decision would then be made as to whether it is a viable option to repair.

Lewes District Council has been approached for a response.