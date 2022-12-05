Arun District Council planners have approved 20 new homes in Angmering.

Frontier Estates now has outline planning permission for 20 homes, including six affordable homes, at Broadlees, Dappers Lane.

Full details about scale, appearance, and landscaping will be submitted at a later date with the site access already approved for Dappers Lane.

A 70-bed care home is under construction on the southern part of the site which is part of the Angmering North ‘strategic housing allocation’ where at least 800 new homes are expected to be built by 2031.

Development's proposed layout

Angmering Parish Council have objected to the plans which it says would increase traffic along Dappers Lane and Water Lane and put pressure on infrastructure.

During Wednesday’s (30 November) Planning Committee meeting parish council chair Nikki Hamilton-Street said: “Whilst we recognise the plans before you are only indicative, the addition of 20 residential dwellings on a site that will also have a 70-bed to care home and its associated staff and infrastructure, we truly believe is not sustainable for this site.

“The cumulative impact of another 20 dwellings on doctors and dentists should be addressed prior to this site being approved.”

Planning officers said the council would secure developer contributions towards infrastructure through the community infrastructure levy (CIL).

A number of planning conditions will also ensure drainage details are submitted in due course.

Agent Anna Gillings, of Frontier Estates, said: “I do understand the concerns of the parish. We have been working on this site for many years and I’ve been heavily involved finding a drainage solution that works.

“As you’ll see in the report, consultants are happy to propose a condition now on the basis that there is a drainage solution, but just require details later on.

“There is no highways objection to the application and it was considered on a cumulative basis with all the other approved applications in the area.”

Shirley Haywood (Ind., Middleton-on-Sea) was worried about disruption for care home residents during construction.

But officers reassured the committee that a ‘construction management plan’ would be put in place to minimise disruption.

