An anti-racism vigil is set to go ahead in Worthing this week.

Organisers of the Stand Up To Racism Community Vigil said the event will start at 6pm on Thursday, August 15, at Worthing Town Hall.

A spokesperson said: “Our diverse community stands in unity to reject racism, Islamophobia, anti-immigration and the politics of far-right hate. All ages welcome. This event is supported by many local community organisations including: Worthing Green Party, Public & Commercial Services Union, Worthing Solidarity, Parents for Peace, Worthing PSC, National Education Union, Climate Resilience Centre, Communications Union, and many more local groups.”