Appeal allows expansion of park home estate for retirees near Hailsham

Deanland Wood Park

In October last year, Wealden District Council’s planning committee south turned down proposals to add 105 new units for over 50s to the Deanland Wood Park residential caravan site, near Golden Cross.

The proposals had also included plans to expand and improve some of the park’s communal facilities.

While the scheme had been recommended for approval by officers, committee members refused it on the grounds it was too large and in an unsuitable area.

The planning inspector came to a different conclusion, however, largely due to Wealden’s lack of a five-year supply of housing land.

In a decision notice published last week, the inspector said: “The government’s objective, set out within [the National Planning Policy Framework], is to significantly boost the supply of homes.

“It is clear from the evidence that there is an acute shortfall in housing supply within Wealden and a pressing need for older persons’ housing. I have therefore attached the benefits of housing delivery very substantial weight.

“I have also attached great weight to the scheme’s contribution to providing affordable housing; the district has a significant shortfall of affordable housing and the S106 contribution of almost £900,000 would assist Registered Social Landlords in meeting the demand.”

The inspector adds: “Against the benefits I must weigh the harms. The proposal would have localised adverse impacts in landscape terms but mitigation is proposed and the residual long term effects would be minimal.

“Likewise, there would be a degree of environmental harm arising from additional trips by private car but the scale of the harm would be modest.

“Overall, the combined harms would not be sufficient to significantly and demonstrably outweigh the benefits.”

While the inspector overturned the committee’s decision, they refused an application for costs, as the council had not behaved unreasonably.

A spokesperson at Wealden District Council said, “The council is disappointed by the planning inspector’s announcement to overturn the decision to refuse permission.

“We understand the disappointment that will be felt by those who desired a different result and will seek to work with the applicant and others to achieve the best possible outcome in these circumstances.”