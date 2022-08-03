Appeal decision made on 76-home Angmering development

An original application from Redrow for land south of Littlehampton Road and east of Worthing Road was refused by Arun District Council in November 2021.

The developer lodged an appeal at the same time as submitting a second application for the site, which is in the Angmering parish.

This appeal has been successful, with a planning inspector approving the scheme.

Greenfields were 76 homes are now due to be built in the Angmering parish (Google Maps Streetview)

Nikki Hamilton-Street, chair of Angmering Parish Council, said: “Angmering parish has taken too many houses for the Arun district. For a decision to be made that clearly goes against the Arun Local Plan and the Angmering Neighbourhood Plan, is at the most irresponsible and at the least disrespectful of residents. We have fought hard against all developments, trying to maintain the semi rural nature of our parish, this decision at appeal will open the door to developers, I am beyond angry.”

The outcome of the appeal by McCarthy Stone on the old Chandlers site is awaited, with another appeal by Barrett David Wilson for homes at Rustington Golf Centre is due to start in September.

Cllr Hamilton-Street added: “We encourage all residents to be more aware of planning applications happening in their community and the impact that it will have. Arun District Council have created notifications for planning applications in the local area on their planning page, and anyone can attend the Parish Planning and Infrastructure meetings, held every three weeks. We all need to make our views known, and maybe central government will listen and change policies.”

In his decision report, inspector Martin Whitehead noted Arun was unable to demonstrate a five-year supply of deliverable housing land and as such the ‘policies which are most important for determining the application are considered out of date’.