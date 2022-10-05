Appeal lodged for Milland barn building works

An appeal has been lodged against an Enforcement Notice at a Milland barn. Picture from Google Street View.

A building was permitted in 2017 as a livestock and general purpose barn on Titty Hill in Milland.

However the South Downs Planning Authority lodged an enforcement notice following the start of the building works on a new barn.

In the appeal the planning authority stated: “Building works were commenced however the building was constructed in a form that did not resemble that which was approved and the internal layout suggested that it would be used as a dwellinghouse.

“The building that has been erected incorporates domestic design features and layout that are not considered justified by the building's stated function as an agricultural building.”

The enforcement notice stated that the work needed to ‘demolish the dwellinghouse; and remove the resulting debris from the land.’