Appeal lodges for new tennis court proposal in Chichester district village

An appeal has been lodged against the refused proposal for a new tennis court in Bosham.

The appeal comes after planning permission was sought for the construction of a tennis court on land to the east of Bosham Reach.

However these plans were refused by Chichester District Council in July 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In its statement of refusal a spokesperson for Chichester District Council said: “The site lies outside the designated Settlement Boundary and the proposal is consequently located in designated countryside, where the policies of the development plan state that development will only be permitted where it requires a countryside location and where it meets an essential, small scale and local need, which cannot be met within or immediately adjacent to an existing settlement.

An appeal has been lodged against the refused proposal for a new tennis court in Bosham.

"It has not been demonstrated that the proposal requires a countryside location, nor that it is required to meet an essential, small and local need. Therefore, the proposed development constitutes an unjustified form of development, located outside the settlement boundary.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The proposal, by reason of its size, design and urbanising appearance would result in an incongruous form of development that would detract from the character and appearance of the site and surrounding area of the Chichester Area of Natural Beauty.”

The propsed land is previously developed as it was occupied by barns that have since been removed.

During the application, Bosham Parish Council said that it had no objections to the proposal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad