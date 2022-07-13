The decision on application DM/21/2512 will be made at a Mid Sussex District Council Planning Committee meeting on Thursday, July 14 (4pm).

The application seeks listed building consent for changes to existing sloping land levels to create a plateau area for the marquee.

This would create shallow slopes from the existing greenhouse to the plateau and from the plateau to the southern wall.

Rowfant House in 2016. Picture by Steve Robards SR1609896 taken from the Sussex Borders Path

The executive summary in the Agenda said: “The proposal is considered to preserve the setting and the special interest of Rowfant House and the curtilage listed walled garden and therefore the heritage assets and their special interest would not be harmed by the proposed works.”

The application is also seeking permission for an adjacent car parking area to be created and to modify a pathway that leads to the Grade II listed building, which dates back to the 15th century.

The Council's Conservation Officer said: “The proposal, which follows pre-application advice, will have some impact on the openness of the grounds and on the character of the walled garden in particular.

“However the location of the marquee and the design of the proposed associated landscaping works including the car parking area and access drive and pathways are considered generally sympathetic in principle, subject to detail.”

Maranda Locker-Lampson said she is against the application

The proposal has received dozens of letters raising concerns about noise, light pollution, increased traffic, impact on views and impact on biodiversity.

Maranda Locker-Lampson, 58, of Yew Tree Cottage opposite Rowfant House, said she is against it.

A member of the Rowfant Society, she believes the marquee will cause ‘massive problems’ in the area.

She said the area is already noisy when events like Shocktober Fest are at Tulleys and said roads are busy now because of a nearby industrial site.

Maranda is concerned that wedding events at the proposed marquee will be too large, causing traffic congestion and noise.

Maranda, whose father Jonathan Locker-Lampson used to own Rowfant House, said: “Ideally, we would like Rowfant House to be reinstated as the beautiful house it is.

“And for weddings to take place in the house, not to have a marquee that’s the scale and the size that it is.”