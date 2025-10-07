Application seeks to convert garage into living accommodation in West Sussex village

Plans to convert a garage to provide extra living accommodation at a Rustington property have been submitted to Arun District Council.

The planning application for 7 Hawley Road includes the conversion of the garage to habitable use, a first-floor side extension and alterations to the rear roof, including installation of rooflights and alterations to the fenestration.

The application states the proposed plan is to extend the first floor dormer bedroom to enlarge a bedroom for a disabled son and to convert the existing garage into additional living accommodation.

Also included are plans to renew the existing rear flat roof and to insert three sky lights.

The existing drive would also be widened to enable parking of an extra car. Materials used would match the existing drive and drain on to a grass area.

Comments on the application R/152/25/HH should be made by October 23.

You can keep up to date with all the latest information on planning proposals, traffic notices, goods vehicle operator licences, premises licensing, licences to sell alcohol and probate notices in your area at publicnoticeportal.uk