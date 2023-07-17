Approval given to plans for new 20-metre telecommunications pole by Eastbourne Hospital

Approval has been given for plans for the installation of a new 20-metre telecommunications pole by Eastbourne District General Hospital.

The proposal at the hospital was the for the telecommunications installation of one 20 metre 'Phase 8' monopole, six antennas, two 0.6 metre dishes and four ground-based equipment cabinets.

The application site is an area of south of the Eastbourne District General Hospital which is currently open plan grassed area with footpaths that connect Corrs Levels Way, Kings Drive, the hospital site and Rodmill Roundabout.

On the application it says: "The proposal is to provide increased mobile phone coverage to the individual residents within this area of Eastbourne, as well as the hospital. In addition, this mast will provide coverage for the new Emergency Services Network.

The proposed site for the telecommunications pole. Picture: Eastbourne Borough Council

"The proposed location has been chosen as it is ideally situated to provide adequate coverage to the immediate residential locale whilst minimising any perceived negative visual impact on the surrounding street scene as much as possible by setting the equipment against a natural backdrop of large mature trees.”

EE customers will be provided with new 4G with the proposed structure, which is the minimum height for the required coverage. The structure is also ‘5G ready’.

In the decision notice, planning officer Chloe Timm wrote: “The impacts of the proposal have been assessed as part of the application process. Consultation with the community has been undertaken.

“The human rights considerations have been taken into account fully in balancing the planning issues; and furthermore the proposals will not result in any breach of the Equalities Act 2010.

"The proposed location has been selected due to the level of coverage available from this site and the due to the level of screening available to help soften the appearance of the new mast and equipment proposed.

“Surrounding the mast would be a number of trees which will help to mask the impact of the mast and cabinetry, whilst the height of the mast will exceed the height of the trees in the area, the proposal is felt to have an acceptable level of visual impact.”