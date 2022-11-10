On Wednesday (November 9), Lewes District Council’s planning committee approved an application seeking permission for a major commercial and residential development at the town’s West Quay.

The scheme is intended to complete the third and final stage of the wider West Quay redevelopment plan, which was never built out despite securing planning permission back in 2012.

Although similar in principle to the previously-approved scheme, the latest plans put forward a different set of buildings compared to the original plans. It now includes plans to build 3,500m2 of commercial floorspace, 259 residential apartments, 141 retirement apartments and a 50-unit aparthotel.

Proposed redevelopment of Newhaven Marina's West Quay

The development also promises to deliver new marina facilities, including 300 reconfigured and enhanced berths. Developers say these would be provided in an improved layout, with greater dry stack provision and a new riverside walkway.

While recommended for approval, the scheme had seen some objections raised around fears of flooding, the visual impact of the new buildings, traffic and the impact on the amenity of existing residents.

Some of these concerns were voiced during the meeting by ward councillor (and Lib Dem council leader) James MacCleary, who described the scheme as ‘a mixed bag’.

In a statement read on his behalf at the meeting, he said: “My biggest concern by far is traffic and parking. The surrounding roads are already heavily affected by displaced parking from the charged parking scheme in the private road and by inappropriate parking of vehicles by a business operating out of the nearby Quarry Lane Industrial Estate.

Newhaven Marina application site

“All of the traffic travelling to and from this development will need to use a route via South Way on to South Road and then Fort Road. There are already substantial issues related to speeding and pedestrian safety along this route. I can see no mitigation for this whatsoever in the highways recommendations.”

He added: “Overall there are some positives to the development, but the traffic and access issues appear to have been largely forgotten and this will cause substantial disruption for existing residents locally.”

Similar concerns were raised by committee members, but significantly no objections had been raised by East Sussex Highways, which said any issues could be resolved through conditions.

Councillors also expressed disappointment about the scheme’s lack of affordable housing, but this was not considered to be grounds for refusal either.

Despite some lingering concerns, the committee as a whole was broadly in favour of the scheme.

Backing approval, Newhaven North councillor Steve Saunders (Ind) said: “I do think this whole scheme, if we are lucky enough to get this delivered will raise the profile of Newhaven no end.

“I do share concerns about the traffic. I am surprised, I must say, at the highways comments and I think it is worth noting that this will attract a lot of visitors down to the town, not only the residents.

