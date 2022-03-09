Architect crowdfunding to fight ‘discriminatory’ planning decision by Hastings Borough Council

In a recently-launched campaign, Elsie Owusu — known for co-leading the refurbishment of the UK’s Supreme Court — is seeking supporters to help fund a planning appeal connected to two applications she had put forward to build housing at a site in Newts Way, St Leonards.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The proposed row of terraced houses was refused planning permission by Hastings Borough Council

But Ms Owusu disagrees with these conclusions, saying government guidelines had been applied ‘selectively’ and ‘unfairly’, in a way that amounted to “institutional discrimination”.

Part of Ms Owusu’s case turns on how her proposals were considered compared to Bellway Homes’ nearby development of the former St Leonards Academy site (which has outline planning permission for 210 houses).

As part of the consideration of the Bellway scheme, the government wrote to the council to say the development would not, due to its “scale and nature…within the context of this predominantly urban setting”, create significant environmental harm. Ms Owusu argued this should have set a precedent in the consideration of her site.

SEE ALSO: Hastings bar shuts just 4 months after opening

She said: “The planning authority has a duty of equality, so all applications must be treated in a fair and impartial way. The criteria which are applied to one application, particularly as a precedent has been set, should be applied across the board.

“By that criteria, the precedent that has been set by the Bellway Homes application has to be applied across the board.

“Our argument is that my application was treated differently to the application that was approved.”

Representatives of Ms Owusu have also previously argued that the officer’s recommendation to refuse the schemes had shown ‘unconscious bias’ as design considerations were inappropriately based on ‘an ideal of a male-dominated, white nuclear family’.

This view is disputed by Hastings Borough Council, which argued it had properly assessed Ms Owusu’s proposals against planning policy.

A council spokesperson said: “All applications are assessed by the Local Planning Authority against national and local planning policies.

“In this case the proposed schemes were contrary to these policies and the planning officer and the Planning Committee decided to refuse permission. Details of these reasons can be found on the decision notices.

“If the applicant disagrees with the decision the planning authority has made they can appeal this within six months through the appeals procedure. The planning application will then be tested by the Planning Inspectorate.”

Speaking to the LDRS, Ms Owusu confirmed she would be appealing against both decisions “as a matter of principle”, but would most likely build out the four-home scheme should she gain permission for both at appeal.

She also said she hoped her crowdfunding campaign could draw attention to what she considered could be potential discrimination in the upcoming reforms to national planning policy.

She said: “The legislation is actually in danger of facilitating what I would call planning aparteid. In other words, [residents say] ‘we don’t want these people moving in, let’s put up a petition, if it has got more than five names it has to go to the planning committee, our vociferous ward councillor will turn up and see the application off.’

“There is a systemic fault, potentially, in the legislation that is going through at the moment, which is why I think the equality law and planning law need to have a crossover.

“I think it is the law of unintended consequences. Local homes for local people. Well if the local neighbourhood is a monocultural white enclave then you’ve got a problem, because it means you are reinforcing ghettos of whatever kind.

“It runs counter to the whole drive towards diversity, which is going on in other bits of government and legislation.”

For further information on Ms Owusu’s proposals see application references HS/FA/20/00959 and HS/FA/20/00715 on the Hastings Borough Council website.