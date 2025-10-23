Artisan bakery in West Sussex village applies for licence to sell alcohol during cookery courses

An artisan micro bakery in Angmering has applied for a licence to sell alcohol during its afternoon and evening cookery courses.

The Butler's Pantry, in High Street, has made an application to Arun District Council for a Premises Licence under the Licensing Act 2003.

The bakery has proposed the supply of alcohol on and off the premises during cookery courses delivered between the hours of 2pm and 9pm Monday to Friday and 1pm to 9pm Saturday and Sunday.

The application is open to representation from interested parties and responsible authorities between until November 10.

The Butler’s Pantry opened in Angmering village in 2024. Picture: Google Maps

All representations should be made in writing and sent to Licensing Team, Environmental Health, Arun District Council, Arun Civic Centre, Maltravers Road, Littlehampton, West Sussex BN17 5LF or emailed to licensing @arun.gov.uk

Relevant representations will be shared in full with the applicant for consideration as well as being provided for consideration at a public hearing where necessary.

