The future of a council building used for Lewes art exhibitions has been uncertain following an 18-month trial period.

Sussex charity Charleston has formally requested a long lease from Lewes District Council for Southover House, which is currently the home of Charleston in Lewes.

The council was set to consider the proposal for a permanent cultural centre (leased for 25 years) at their next Cabinet meeting at 2.30pm on Thursday, March 20.

The cultural centre recently reported its busiest ever week when nearly 2,000 people visited Charleston in Lewes over half term. Visitors in its latest season were able to see art by Pablo Picasso, John Piper, Graham Sutherland, Winifred Nicholson and Grayson Perry.

Sussex charity Charleston has formally requested a long lease from Lewes District Council for Southover House in Lewes. Photo: Lewis Ronald

Charleston’s director Nathaniel Hepburn said: “We are delighted with the success of the first 18-months of this new cultural centre in Lewes. A long lease will allow us to continue investing in Charleston in Lewes working with the local authority, the college and other local and national partners, to ensure we become a space used by the whole of our community.”

A message at www.charleston.org.uk said the aim is to grow the space into ‘a vibrant cultural hub’ that builds on the momentum of its successful opening period. It said the Lewes venue has already demonstrated its value to the community and the next step would ‘further establish it as a cornerstone for arts, heritage and community activities in the region’.

But the project has not been popular with everyone. A post on Lewes Present Facebook group reported that there have been fly posters urging people to ‘evict the Charleston Scroungers’ and hand Southover House over to health professionals. Others are saying the site should be given to a youth organisation or used for housing.

Charleston revealed that 100,000 people visited during the buillding’s trial period and they said the council published an independent economic impact report that shows the project’s benefits to the local economy. LDC also published a report with a recommendation to grant the 25-year lease.

The post at www.charleston.org.uk said: “The findings calculate that Charleston in Lewes is contributing a £4 million boost to the district through increased footfall, job creation and expanded business opportunities in the hospitality and retail sectors. By attracting visitors and providing a platform for local artists and performers, the project is expected to play a key role in the town’s regeneration. The initiative also features an exciting partnership with the East Sussex College, which has successfully launched a Creative Skills Studio within the cultural space. The programme will support 800 young people annually, offering training in creative industries, event management and digital media. The partnership was highlighted in the college’s recent Ofsted report and inspectors praised the partnership with Charleston.”