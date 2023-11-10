An Arun flood safety board is to be established after gaining unanimous support from Arun District’s full council.

The Arun district was hit by flooding following Storm Ciarán. Picture: councillor Martin Lury

The board was raised as an urgent matter at the full council meeting on Wednesday, November 8, after flooding following Storm Ciarán caused widespread damage across the district.

Council Leader Matt Stanley (LDem, Marine) said the flooding had brought together councillors across the chamber for the benefit of residents, with many members echoing it as a cross-party issue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Council officers said the board would bring together bodies involved with flood prevention and response, such as West Sussex County Council, Southern Water, the Environment Agency and Arun District Council.

Green councillor Stephen Mcauliffe said resolving issues would 'take a concerted, long term, ongoing effort'. Picture: Local Democracy Reporting Service

They said it would be to hold these bodies to account and co-ordinate flood response and recovery in Arun going forward.

The board will be chaired by an independent person, hopefully an academic on flooding or flood response.

Deputy opposition leader Jacky Pendleton (Con, Middleton-on-Sea) said her seven properties in her ward had been flooded and accused Southern Water of ‘exacerbating’ the problem.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The sewage backed up and, at least four of those seven houses had not just [flooded] with the surface water, but with sewage into their gardens and into their houses,” she said.

“Southern Water has not,as yet, come and helped clean that out – going on a dozen phone calls from me, a number of phone calls from the MP, and goodness knows how many phone calls from the residents themselves. Southern Water had a part to play in the misery that our residents experienced.”

Ricky Bower (Con, East Preston) said the full council should call an extraordinary meeting to interrogate Southern Water and other parties involved in the flood response and prevention.

Stephen McAuliffe (Green, Arundel & Walberton) said although the water company’s involvement was important, they would need to work co-operatively for a ‘long term’ solution.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “This is going to take a concerted, long-term, ongoing effort with all of the relevant stakeholders around the table. Southern Water’s involvement in this is quite important, it’s their sewer network that’s overwhelmed.

“They know where the hotspots are, it’s their responsibility, along with West Sussex County Council, to identify those locations, identify those residents and undertake proactive clearing.

“Southern Water acts reactively, and that needs to be changed and that should be part of the focus of the environmental forum.”

Opposition Leader Shaun Gunner (Con, Rustington East) criticised the Environment Agency for a ‘laissez-faire’ attitude towards the floods, and Arun District Coucnil for not posting anything about the storm on its social media accounts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Southern Water spokesperson told the Local Democracy Reporting Service that pumping stations would never be turned off unless there was a health and safety concern, especially during flooding, adding a 300 per cent increase in rainfall led to an ‘extreme influx of water’ into its network.

The spokesperson added: “All of our pumping stations worked throughout the storm in the area barring one that had a national grid power failure. As a backup we mobilised a generator and tankers. Our response to Storm Ciarán was an around-the-clock operation in very testing circumstances.”