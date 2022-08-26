Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aldingbourne

AL/130/22/DOC: Nyton House, Nyton Road, Westergate. Approval of details reserved by condition imposed under ref APP/C3810/Y/19/3242340 (Appeal B) (AL/43/19/L) relating to Condition Nos 2 - materials and finishes and 3 - how flints removed during demolition works are to be reused on the site including in the repair of retained walls and detailing.

AL/127/22/HH: Sangers, Littleheath Road. Single storey front extension, single storey rear extension with associated first floor terrace and installation of car port.

AB/106/22/RES: Land at Ford Road, Arundel. Approval of reserved matters following outline permission AB/135/20/OUT 90 residential dwellings (including affordable homes), and associated open space and landscaping. This application affects the setting of listed buildings & affects the character & appearance of the Arundel Conservation Area and is in CIL Zone 3 (CIL Liable) as new dwellings. (Photo: Google Maps)

Aldwick

AW/222/22/T: 94 The Fairway. Reduce 1no. Copper Beech tree back to previous pruning points leaving tree approximately 9m high and 5m spread, within Aldwick Bay conservation area.

AW/223/22/T: 22 A'becket's Avenue. Fell 1no. Hawthorn tree.

Angmering

A/190/22/A: Volvo Caffyns Worthing, Roundstone Lane. Installation of various signage.

Arundel

AB/102/22/HH: 2 Eagle Brewery Yard, Brewery Hill. Single storey rear extension. (This application may affect the character and appearance of the Arundel Conservation Area and the setting of a listed building).

AB/106/22/RES: Land at Ford Road. Approval of reserved matters following outline permission AB/135/20/OUT 90 residential dwellings (including affordable homes), and associated open space and landscaping.This application affects the setting of listed buildings & affects the character & appearance of the Arundel Conservation Area and is in CIL Zone 3 (CIL Liable) as new dwellings.

Barnham & Eastergate

BN/115/22/HH: Lacre, Fontwell Avenue, Eastergate. Installation of a detached timber framed garage.

Bersted

BE/93/22/A: Unit 9, Salt Box Field, Land off Rowan Way. Installation of various signage.

Felpham

FP/130/22/HH: Verona, Outram Road. Single storey rear extension and conversion of loft to habitable use including the installation of 1 x front dormer with balcony.

FP/149/22/HH: 117 Limmer Lane. Single storey rear extension and first floor side extension.

FP/151/22/HH: 7 Felpham Gardens. Single storey rear extension, porch to front and cladding to all external walls.

FP/155/22/PL: Land to Rear of 107 Felpham Way. Construction of a detached 1 No 2 bed dwelling with electric mobility scooter/cycle & refuse storage facilities (resubmission following FP/31/22/PL). This application is in CIL Zone 4 and CIL Liable as a new dwelling.

Ferring

FG/137/22/T: 12 Ancren Close. 1no. Ash (T1) to be reduced in height approx. 7m to 4m, to reduce radial spread on Eastern side by approx.1m from 6m to 5m. 1no. Ash (T2) to be reduced in height approx. 7m to 4m, to reduce radial spread on Eastern side by approx.1m from 6m to 5m. 1no. Hawthorn (T3) to be reduced in height approx. 7m to 4m, to reduce radial spread on Eastern side by approx.1m from 6m to 5m.

Kingston

K/37/22/HH: 105 Golden Avenue, East Preston. Proposed rear extension and balcony with new dormer.

Middleton

M/85/22/PL: Rookery Farm, Worms Lane, Felpham. Barn for agricultural machinery and log store. This application is on CIL Zone 3 (zero rated) as other development.

Rustington

R/180/22/HH: Elm Farm, 34 The Street. Construction of a new garage and garden wall with gates. (This application may affect the character and appearance of the Rustington Conservation Area and affects the setting of a listed building).

R/181/22/L: Elm Farm, 34 The Street. Construction of a new garage and garden wall with gates. (This application may affect the character and appearance of the Rustington Conservation Area and affects the setting of a listed building).

R/175/22/HH: Blakemore, 9 Angmering Lane, East Preston. Single storey rear extension and external remodelling.

Walberton

WA/80/22/PL: Barnfield House, Arundel Road, Fontwell. Demolition of 8 No existing buildings and redevelopment of garden land with 10 no. bungalows, amended access, landscaping and associated works. This application may affect the setting of a listed building and is in CIL Zone 2 and is CIL Liable as new dwellings.

WA/86/22/RES: Land west of Tye Lane. Approval of reserved matters following outline consent WA/68/20/OUT for the construction of 131 No dwellings (30% affordable homes) and amendment to boundary of garden land to serve adjoining property. This application may affect the setting of listed buildings, may affect the character and appearance of the Walberton Village Conservation Area and is in CIL Zone 3 and is CIL Liable as new dwellings.