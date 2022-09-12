Aldwick

AW/218/22/T: 16 Margaret Close. 1no. Pine tree (T1) reduce northern side by 2.5m leaving a 5m spread and overall tree height of 7-8m.

Angmering

A/193/22/PL: Land South of Water Lane. Variation of condition following grant of A/109/20/RES relating to Condition No 1 - approved plan - Enclosures Layout. This application may affect the setting of a listed building, may affect the character & appearance of the Angmering Conservation Area.

A/205/22/HH: Downsview, Littlehampton Road. Roof extension, including installation of roof terrace and associated works.

Barnham & Eastergate

BN/117/22/PL: 2 Barnham Road, Eastergate. New warehouse. This application is in CIL Zone 2 (zero rated) as other development.

Bersted

BE/98/22/T: The Old Cottage, 70 North Bersted Street. Various works to 1. No Eucalyptus tree (T1) within the North Bersted Conservation Area.

BE/99/22/HH: 52 Whiteways. Single storey side extension and front porch.

Bognor Regis

BR/183/22/PL: 110 Aldwick Road. Demolition of store building and replace with 1 No. 2 bed cottage. This application is in CIL Zone 4 and is CIL liable as new dwelling.

BR/200/22/PL: Butlins, Upper Bognor Road. Erection of a new Activity Centre, relocation of fairground rides (some under a new tensile enclosure) and all associated works. This application is in CIL Zone 4 (zero rated) as other development.

Climping

CM/41/22/DOC: Kents Farm House, Brookpit Lane. Approval of details reserved by condition imposed under ref CM/51/20/L relating to Condition No1 - materials and finishes including details of any new or replacement windows & doors and details of any vents & the locations for the boiler.

CM/37/22/HH: 11 May Close. Construction of garage to side, porch to front and conversion of existing garage to habitable use.

Ferring

FG/134/22/PL: Land to Rear of 1 Sea Drive. 1 No. dwelling. This application is in CIL Zone 4 and is CIL liable as new dwelling.(Resubmission of FG/54/22/PL).

FG/142/22/PL: 1 South Drive. Demolition of existing single dwelling and construction of new single dwelling.

Littlehampton

LU/245/22/HH: The View, Rope Walk. Construction of an annexe.

LU/263/22/RES: Land west of Holly Drive. Approval of reserved matters following LU/47/11 for the Southern allotments and access.

LU/265/22/HH: 27 Netley Court, Surrey Street. Replace balcony balustrading.

LU/266/22/HH: 26 Netley Court, Surrey Street. Replace balcony and alterations to openings.

MiddletonM/101/22/HH: 9 Sea Way. First floor side extension.