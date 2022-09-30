Aldwick

AW/228/22/T: Flat 3, The Mariners, 56 Aldwick Avenue. 1 No. Oak Tree - Crown Reduction to leave height at 10.5m and spread 4.5m. 2 No. Maple Trees (at front of property) - Crown Reduction to leave height at 9.5m and spread 3.5m. 1 No. Maple Tree (in garden) - Crown Reduction to leave height 11.5m and spread 3.5m.

AW/233/22/T: 47 Fernhurst Gardens. 1 No. Ash Tree (T1) Crown Reduction leaving height at 17m and spread 15m.

A/216/22/PL: The Beeches, Crete House, Dappers Lane, Angmering. Extension of existing dwelling (Crete House) and erection of two detached dwellings on vacant plot to the south, together with new shared access, car parking and landscaping. (Resubmission of A/266/21/PL). This application is in CIL Zone 2 and is CIL liable as new dwellings. (Photo: Google Maps)

AW/237/22/HH: 20 Regis Avenue. Roof alterations including new front dormer projection, alterations to existing front dormer, enlargement of rear dormer projection all to existing first floor plus side car port addition.

AW/248/22/HH: 21 Wychwood Close. Demolition of existing attached garages and addition of single storey rear extension and two storey side and rear extension (including integral single garage). Rear balcony and new entrance porch (This application may affect the character and appearance of the Craigwell House Conservation Area).

AW/250/22/T: 96 Rose Green Road. 1 No. Common Oak tree (T1) - Crown reduction to leave height 17m and spread 6m and Crown thin by 10%. 1 No. Bay Laurel (T2) - Crown reduction to leave height 7m and spread 2m and Crown lift to leave 2.5m clearance. 1 No Hawthorn tree (T3) - Crown reduction to leave height 5.5m and spread 3m and Crown Lift to 2.5m.

AW/255/22/HH: 5 The Orchard. Reconstruction of chimney and modifications to loft suite including construction of new dormer window. (This application may affect the character and appearance of the Aldwick Bay Conservation Area).

Angmering

A/202/22/HH: The Old Mill House, Station Road. Single storey rear extension following demolition of existing rear conservatory. (This application may affect the setting of a listed building).

A/217/22/T: The Malt House, Weavers Hill. 1 No. Ilex Oak tree (T1) - 2m radial reduction from 7m to 5m and 2m height reduction from 15m to 13m.

Arundel

AB/127/22/HH: 31 Tarrant Wharf. Replacement of the two mahogany coloured UPVC widows to front of property with black UPVC windows.

AB/128/22/PL: 55 Fitzalan Road. Variation of condition following APP/C3810/D/22/3294699 (AB/130/21/HH) relating to Condition No 3 - materials.

Bersted

BE/106/22/PL: Colworth Manor Farm, Colworth Lane, Colworth. Polytunnels for soft fruit production. This application is in CIL Zone 3 (zero rated) as other development.

BE/100/22/HH: 1 West Meads Drive, Bognor Regis. Installation of dropped kerb and area of hardstanding.

BE/104/22/HH: 44 Sherwood Road. Single storey rear extension.

Bognor Regis

BR/202/22/HH: 41 Marshall Avenue. Removal of existing conservatory and erection of single storey rear extension.

BR/213/22/HH: 32 Murina Avenue. Single storey rear extension with addition of balcony at first floor.

East Preston

EP/114/22/HH: 5 The Drive. Single storey rear extension.

Felpham

FP/171/22/T: Ground Floor Flat, 54 Outerwyke Road. 1 No. Monterey Cypress (T1) - shorten selected small-diameter branch tips (by 2m-3m) in northern sector of crown (at 12m-14m above ground level) to leave final spread approx. 7m-8m. 1 No. Monterey Cypress (T2) - shorten selected small-diameter branch tips (by 2m-3m) in south-west sector of crown (from 4m-12m above ground level) to leave final spread approx. 7m-8m.

Kingston

K/44/22/HH: Breakwaters, 33 Golden Avenue, East Preston. Single storey rear and first floor side extensions, replacement of existing ground floor flat roofs with new mansard roofs, and addition of tile hanging to first floor elevations.

K/45/22/HH: Edgewater, 59 Coastal Road. Conversion of existing garage and updated fenestration to create additional living space.

Littlehampton

LU/256/22/PL: St Martins, 3 Irvine Road. Readvertisement due to Amended description. Convert and extend garage to form a residential annexe. This site may affect the character & appearance of the Littlehampton Sea Front Conservation Area & is in CIL Zone 4 and is CIL Liable as new dwelling.(Resubmission of LU/214/21/PL)

LU/272/22/L: New Inn, 5 Norfolk Road. Listed building consent to redecorate the exterior of the building changing from black and white to romney wool and rosemary leaf and to relocate signage back to original position (Littlehampton Sea Front Conservation Area).

LU/296/22/PL: Woodlands House Rest Home, 4 St Winefrides Road. Single storey rear extension, single storey side extension and alterations to fenestration.

Rustington

R/200/22/T: Play Ground, Barwick Close. 1 No. Birch tree - Crown reduction to leave height 5.5m and spread 1.5m-2m, crown thin by 10% and remove all substantial deadwood.

R/202/22/T: Roundabout at Hamilton Close and Junction of Hamilton Close and Hamilton Drive. Various works to various trees.

Walberton

WA/92/22/L: Brewery Cottage, The Street. Renovation of windows (This application may affect the character and appearance of the Walberton Village conservation area) (This application affects the setting of a Listed Building).

