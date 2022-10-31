Aldingbourne

AL/160/22/PL: Byfields, Nyton Road, Westergate. Variation of condition 2 imposed under AL/40/21/PL relating to approved plans.

Aldwick

BR/238/22/PL: 2-10 The Hatters Inn, Queensway, Bognor Regis. Three storey upward extension and redevelopment of the existing first and second floors to deliver 43 No flats along with associated cycle storage and waste/recycling provision in lieu of previously implemented and extant schemes for 24 No flats across five storeys (resubmission following BR/294/21/PL). This application may affect the setting of listed buildings, affects the character and appearance of The Steyne Conservation Area and is in CIL Zone 4 (Zero Rated) as flats. (Photo: Google Maps)

AW/245/22/T: 227 Manor Way. Remove 3 live and 1 dead branch from 1 No. Monterey Pine (T1) in Aldwick Bay Conservation area.

AW/253/22/T: 72 Barrack Lane. 1 No. Ash tree (T1) - Crown reduction to leave height 10m and spread 7m and remove all ivy from tree. 1 No. Conifer tree (T2) - Crown reduction to leave height 12m and spread 7m. 1 No. Elm tree (T3) - Crown reduction to leave height 4m and spread 2.5m.

AW/261/22/T: 18 Margaret Close. Fell 1 No. Pine Tree.

AW/282/22/HH: 2 The Pound. Removal of existing conservatory and erection of single storey rear extension.

Planning applications

AW/287/22/T: 10 Trendle Green. 1 No. Lime Tree (T1) - Pollard back to original pollard points.

AW/288/22/HH: 7 Queens Field Walk. Single storey front extension.

Angmering

A/203/22/L: The Old Mill House, Station Road. Listed building consent for single storey rear extension following demolition of existing rear conservatory.

A/247/22/PL: The Angmering Club, Arundel Road. Remove frontage of the building (and entrance porch) and set back by approximately 2.8m from current building line & reconstruct new front gable end wall and create new outside terrace space and increase height of existing brick boundary walls with new permanent screening. This site affects the character and appearance of the Angmering Conservation Area, may affect the setting of listed buildings and is in CIL Zone 2 (Zero Rated) as other development.

A/242/22/PL: Woodland Park Sports Field, Station Road. Erection of changing rooms on site of former changing rooms. This site is in CIL Zone 3 (Zero Rated) as other development.

Arundel

AB/136/22/HH: 17 The Causeway. Single storey rear extension.

Barnham & Eastergate

BN/26/22/PL: Land East of Eastmere House, Eastergate Lane, Eastergate. Readvertisement due to Substitute Plans. Construction of 1 No. two storey detached dwelling house on existing paddock. This application is a Departure from the Development Plan and is in CIL Zone 3 and is CIL Liable as new dwelling.

BN/144/22/OUT: Nuthatch, Wandleys Lane, Fontwell. Outline application with all matters reserved (except access) for the erection of 4 No. residential units with associated car parking and landscaping with new access to be provided via Wandleys Lane. This application is a Departure from the Development Plan.

Bersted

BE/125/22/HH: 2 Nye Cottages, Shripney Lane. Construction of a detached double garage with utility area.

Bognor Regis

BR/195/22/L: University Of Chichester, Annes Cottage, 67 & 69 Upper Bognor Road. Listed building consent for erection of studwork partitions at first floor level, alterations to previously approved ground floor layout and relocation of previously approved rooflights.

BR/176/22/PL: 47 Longford Road. Proposed single storey rear extension to provide a 1 bedroom flat.

BR/194/22/PL: University Of Chichester, Annes Cottage, 67 & 69 Upper Bognor Road. Erection of studwork partitions at first floor, alterations to previously approved layout at ground floor and relocation of previously approved rooflights. (This application may affect the setting of a Listed Building).

BR/233/22/HH: 44 Ash Grove. Proposed single storey front extension and single storey rear extension.

BR/239/22/PL: 7-7a Canada Grove. Construction of second-floor extension to form 2 No self-contained residential units. This application is in CIL Zone 4 (Zero Rated) as flats.

BR/241/22/T: 11 Glamis Street. 2 No. Sycamore trees and 2 No. Lime Trees - Reduce south west side over property to take 3m leaving 2m.

Climping

CM/48/22/L: Climping College, The Mill, The Mill Lodge, Climping Street. Listed building consent for the demolition of the Schoolhouse, the Dancehall and Mill Lodge and the erection of a replacement dwelling and 2 No storage buildings with associated infrastructure and landscaping.

CM/47/22/PL: Climping College, The Mill, The Mill Lodge, Climping Street. Demolition of the Schoolhouse, The Dancehall and Mill Lodge and the erection of 1 No replacement dwelling and 2 No storage buildings with associated infrastructure and landscaping. This application affects the setting of listed buildings, is in CIL Zone 5 and is CIL Liable as new dwelling.

East Preston

EP/128/22/L: Vista Point, 21 Tamarisk Way. Listed building consent for the conversion of two existing garages to habitable use and single storey link extension from main dwelling to garage.

EP/121/22/HH: 56 Angmering Lane. Single storey side/rear extensions, two storey rear extension, roof extension and attached front double garage.

EP/122/22/HH: 21 Warren Crescent. Erection of single storey rear extension following demolition of existing rear extension.

EP/127/22/HH: Vista Point, 21 Tamarisk Way. Conversion of two existing garages to habitable use and single storey link extension from main dwelling to garage.

Felpham

FP/181/22/T: 33 Bereweeke Road. No. English Oak (T1 and T2) - Crown Reduction leaving final height 9-9.5m and spread 8m. 1 No. Beech Tree (T3) - Crown Reduction leaving final height 7m and spread 6m.

FP/193/22/T: Open space in Roundle Square. Reduce crowns of 6 no. Lombardy Poplar trees (T1 -T6) by 3-4 metres to the previous points, to a height of 15 metres.

FP/195/22/T: Greenways, 55 Roundle Avenue. Fell 1 No. Ash Tree (T1).

FP/197/22/PL: Land adjacent to 10 Second Avenue. 1 No two storey, 3 bed detached dwelling with new access and parking (Re-submission following FP/32/21/PL). This application is in CIL Zone 4 and is CIL Liable as new dwelling.

FP/196/22/HH: 17 Chesswood Avenue. Demolition of existing conservatory and rear dormer. Erection of single storey rear extension and flat roof dormer to first floor.

FP/198/22/PL: Flat At The Old Barn, 42 Felpham Road. Construction of boundary wall (resubmission following FP/127/22/PL). This site is in CIL Zone 4 (Zero Rated) as other development.

FP/199/22/PL: 32 Sea Drive. Variation of condition 2 imposed under FP/51/21/PL relating to plans condition.

Ferring

FG/154/22/PL: Land to the Rear of 1 Ocean Parade, Ferringham Lane. Erection of Bungalow.

FG/158/22/PL: 38A Ferring Lane. Erection of a log cabin to be used as a Grooming Parlour. This site is in CIL Zone 4 (Zero Rated) as other development.

Ford

F/18/22/PL: Ford Airfield Market. Reconfiguration of Ford Market including revised market access, parking areas and associated works.

Kingston

K/47/22/HH: Tye House, 19 Coastal Road. Installation of lift within an existing staircase and glazed lobby at first floor.

Littlehampton

LU/322/22/HH: 28 East Street. Widen crossover and dropped kerb to access driveway. (This application may affect the character and appearance of the East Street, Littlehampton Conservation Area).

LU/338/22/HH: 93 Norfolk Gardens. Replacement larger porch.

LU/342/22/HH: 51 Admirals Walk. Single storey rear extension and front porch extension.

LU/344/22/HH: The View, Rope Walk. Construction of a proposed annexe.

LU/343/22/HH: 1 Winterberry Way. Single storey conservatory to rear.

Middleton

M/113/22/HH: 19 Templars Close. Single storey flat roof rear extension with 1 no. flat rooflight. Modification to existing conservatory and re-roof to match new extension with 2 no. flat rooflights and installation of 1 No. front window.

Pagham

P/153/21/RES: Land South of Summer Lane and West of Pagham Road. Readvertisement due to Amendments to layout. Approval of reserved matters (appearance, layout, landscaping and scale) following outline planning Permission P/140/16/OUT for the erection of 375 No. dwellings, together with public open space, play space, drainage, parking and associated infrastructure, landscape, ancillary and site preparation works, with access off Pagham Road. This site may affect a Public Right of Way.

P/157/22/HH: 9 Channel View. Removal of attached outbuilding and canopy porch and erection of single storey front and side extension.

P/160/22/HH: 217 Pagham Road. Planning permission for a vehicle crossover to provide driveway at front of the property for a disabled applicant.

Rustington

R/227/22/HH: 15 Milton Close. Single storey rear extension.

Yapton

Y/127/22/PL: Lintels, Bilsham Road. Change of use of existing garage to 1 No 3 bed dwelling, separate to the main dwelling, including side extension. This site is in CIL Zone 2 and is CIL Liable as new dwelling.