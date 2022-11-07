Aldwick

AW/275/22/PL: Brus Lodge, 28 Kingsway. Single storey front infill extension, conversion of garage to habitable use and conversion of two dwellings into one. This application affects the character & appearance of the Craigweil House, Aldwick Conservation Area.

AW/280/22/HH: 25 Oxford Drive. Retrospective application for installation of front fence.

WA/107/22/PL: Morelands, Arundel Road, Fontwell. 4 No dwellings, associated car parking and access. This site is in CIL Zone 2 and is CIL Liable as new dwellings. (Photo: Google Maps)

AW/290/22/HH: 7 Wychwood Close. Removal of front part of existing attached garage. This application may affect the character and appearance of the Craigwell House conservation area.

Angmering

A/245/22/HH: Phares Courtledge, High Street. First floor side extension and rear extension. Replacement windows throughout. Boundary wall and gate to side and rear elevation to reinstate boundary. Oak frame car port to rear elevation. This application may affect the character and appearance of the Angmering Conservation Area.

A/248/22/HH: 80 Palmer Road. Readvertisement due to Additional plan showing mounting for solar panel Installation of 11 No. solar panels on flat roofs of the property.

Arundel

AB/135/22/T: Flat 1 Martlets Court, Queen Street. 1 No. Macracarpa (A on sketch plan) - Crown Reduction leaving final height at 14m and spread 8m (only spread will be reduced on this tree). 1 No. Holly Tree (B on sketch plan) - Crown Reduction leaving final height 7m and spread 4m. 1 No. Silver Birch Tree (C on sketch plan) - Crown Reduction leaving final height 8m and spread 6m.

Barnham & Eastergate

BN/132/22/PL: 51 Warren Way, Barnham. Construction of 1 No. end of terrace two storey dwelling with associated vehicular crossover.

BN/142/22/T: Plot 84, Windmill Views, Yapton Road, near Barnham Community Hall, Barnham. 1 No. Pedunculate Oak (T1) - Crown Reduction of protruding tertiary laterals by 1-2m leaving overall final height 10m and spread approx. 7m. Crown lifting of the north-western side of the crown to 5m by removal of the lowest 4 branches.

Bersted

BE/131/22/RES: Land East of Shripney Road and South of Haddan House, Shripney Road. Approval of reserved matters following outline consent BE/109/19/OUT for 44 No dwellings with details of layout scale, appearance and landscaping. This application is in CIL Zone 3 and is CIL Liable as new dwellings, may affect the character and appearance of the Shripney Conservation Area and is a Departure from the Development Plan.

East Preston

EP/126/22/PL: North Shore, South Strand. Alteration and refurbishment of the ground floor flat including creation of new main entrance and porch, conversion of a conservatory and garage to living accommodation.

Kingston

K/48/22/HH: 57 Coastal Road. External wall insulation with white silicone render, replacement windows, replacement of external balustrading with glass balustrading and obscure glazed screens, wall to southern boundary replaced with 2m high white rendered wall with glass openings.

K/50/22/HH: Blue Ridge, Gorse Avenue, East Preston. Construction of a new swimming pool with associated landscaping, construction of a storage lean and pergola and external works.

Littlehampton

LU/353/22/PL: 15 South Terrace. Continuance of use without compliance with condition 6 imposed under planning reference LU/225/22/L relating to decorative tiling. This application affects the Littlehampton Seafront Conservation Area and may affect the setting of listed buildings.

LU/344/22/HH: The View, Rope Walk. Construction of a proposed annexe.

LU/347/22/PL: 27 Clifton Road. Retention of first floor 10 No room HMO and 1 No flat at first floor (resubmission following LU/60/22/PL). This site is in CIL Zone 4 (Zero Rated) as other development.

LU/350/22/PL: 27 Clifton Road. Temporary change of use for 10 years of the ground floor to a 10 bed HMO (Sui Generis) including alterations/rearrangement of existing ground floor C3 unit (permanent). This site is in CIL Zone 4 (Zero Rated) as other development.

Rustington

R/218/22/HH: 5 The Bramblings. First floor rear extension and single storey rear extension to garage, with alterations to fenestration.

R/224/22/T: St Bridgets, Ilex Close. 1 No. Ilex Oak Tree - Pollard back to previous growth points.

R/232/22/HH: 26 Westlands. Ramp to the front of the property to provide wheelchair access.

Walberton

WA/109/22/L: 17 Barrack Row, The Street. Readvertisement due to Amended number of windowpanes within proposed door. Listed Building consent for single storey rear extension and replacement of existing front elevation door and windows. This application may affect the setting of a Listed Building and may affect the character and appearance of the Walberton Green Conservation Area.

WA/105/22/PL: Land Adjacent 1 Orchard Way, Fontwell. Variation of condition 2 imposed under WA/18/19/PL relating to plans condition.

WA/108/22/HH: 17 Barrack Row, The Street. Single storey rear extension and replacement of front (north) elevation windows and door. This application may affect the setting of a Listed Building and may affect the setting and characteristics of the Walberton Green Conservation Area.

Yapton

Y/132/22/PL: The Steddles, North End Road. Variation of conditions 2, 9, 12 and 15 imposed under Y/93/22/PL relating to surface water drainage scheme, management and maintenance regime and construction works details of foul water drainage system, landscaping scheme and details for plots 5 & 6 to meet the requirements of M4(2) of the Building Regulations 2010 (which previously varied condition 2 of Y/158/21/PL).