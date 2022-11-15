The following planning applications have been submitted to Arun District Council between November 4-11.

Aldwick

AW/275/22/PL: Brus Lodge, 28 Kingsway. Single storey front infill extension, conversion of garage to habitable use and conversion of two dwellings into one. This application affects the character & appearance of the Craigwell House, Aldwick Conservation Area.

AW/296/22/T: 15 Acorn End. Crown reduction of 1 No. sycamore tree to leave a height of 11.5m and spread of 5m.

BN/147/22/RES: Land South of Barnham Station, Barnham. Approval of reserved matters following BN/142/20/OUT for 200 dwellings respect of appearance, landscaping, layout and scale. This application may affect the setting of listed buildings, may affect the Church Lane, Barnham Conservation Area & affects a Public Right of Way. (Photo: Google Maps)

Angmering

A/232/22/PL: William Older Play Group, Arundel Road. Change of use from agricultural land to recreational and leisure use.

A/238/22/HH: 38 Mill Road Avenue. Erection of a single storey side / rear extension, replacement of the existing roof with new roof with an increase in the ridge height by 300m, rear dormer window and roof lights, and addition of pitched roof to existing front elevation. Including fenestration changes.

A/244/22/PL: Land adjacent to 38 Mill Road Avenue. Erection of 1 No detached two bedroom bungalow with parking, new access, amenity space and landscaping. This site is in CIL Zone 2 and is CIL Liable as new dwelling.

Barnham & Eastergate

BN/134/22/T: Land West of Green Acres, Lake Lane, Barnham. 1 No. Tilia x europaea (Lime) tree (T09) - Crown reduction by 2.5m to south-west canopy to leave approx. 4.25m and Crown Lift to 2.5m.

Bersted

BE/116/22/HH: 123 North Bersted Street. Erection of single storey rear conservatory and conversion of loft including installation of 3 No. dormers. This application may affect the character and appearance of the North Bersted Conservation Area.

BE/130/22/PL: 1 Plover Close. Demolition of existing side lobby and the erection of a front porch and single storey rear extension to existing dwelling (No. 1 Plover Close) and the erection of 1 No 2 bedroom dwelling on land to the side of the existing dwelling. This site is in CIL Zone 4 and is CIL Liable as a new dwelling.

Bognor Regis

BR/236/22/HH: 4 Sandymount Close. Construction of a proposed garage.

East Preston

EP/120/22/TEL: Land at Sea Lane. Readvertisement due to Location details corrected. Prior Approval under Schedule 2 Part 16 Class A for proposed 5G telecoms installation, H3G 15m street pole and additional equipment cabinets.

Ferring

FG/155/22/PL: 7 Sea Lane. Readvertisement due to Amended description. Variation of condition 4 following FG/12/16/PL to vary hours of operation to Monday-Sunday 12:00-22:30, Christmas Eve 102:00-23:00, New Year's Eve 12:00-00:30; late night refreshment on Christmas Eve 23:00-00:30, New Year's Eve 23:00-01:00; performance of live music on New Year's Eve 23:00-00:30 and performance of recorded music on New Year's Eve 23:00-00:30.

Littlehampton

LU/291/22/A: Minster Court, Unit 3, Courtwick Lane. 1 No. Fascia sign on front elevation.

Pagham

P/164/22/HH: 10 Mayfield Close. Removal of existing side extension and front porch and erection of single storey front and side extensions (resubmission following P/97/22/HH).