The following planning applications have been submitted to Arun District Council between November 11-18.

Aldwick

AW/292/22/HH: 4 Old Farm Close. Single storey front extension and single storey rear extension. This application may affect the setting of a Listed Building.

AW/291/22/T: 36 Regis Avenue. Repollard 1 No. willow tree to previous pollard points.

BR/229/22/PL: Parish Centre, Hislop Walk, Bognor Regis. Change of use to enable the hall to function as a nursery during the day (9am -3pm) Monday and Friday (Term time) and as a Parish function room at other times. This is the old D1 classification. There will be no material change to the building itself, beyond adding tea and coffee facilities to an unused office. (Photo: Google Maps)

AW/294/22/T: 31 Countisbury Close. 1 No. Weeping Willow (T1) pollard back to previous pollard points.

AW/300/22/HH: 35 Chawkmare Coppice. Single storey rear extension and front porch.

AW/301/22/T: Thalassa, 34 The Drive. Various works to various trees.

AW/302/22/HH: 63 Christchurch Crescent. Single storey rear extension.

Planning applications

AW/303/22/T: 23 The Drive. Crown reduction of 1 No. Liquid Amber to leave hight 8m and spread 6m and crown lift to 3.5m above ground level.

Angmering

A/253/22/HH: Madingley, The Thatchway. Single storey side extension.

A/256/22/PL: Downsview, Littlehampton Road. Sub-division of existing residential curtilage and erection of 1no. 4-bedroom chalet bungalow and detached single garage, retention of existing access, provision of landscaping. This application is in CIL Zone 3 (CIL liable) as new dwelling.

Barnham & Eastergate

BN/149/22/PL: Land South of Barnham Station, Barnham. Variation of condition imposed under BN/142/20/OUT relating to the re-wording of conditions 9,20 and 27.

BN/154/22/CLE: Highground Orchards, Highground Lane, Barnham. Lawful development certificate for the existing use of former agricultural land as garden amenity land.

Bersted

BE/127/22/T: Wastewater Pumping Station, Addison Way. 1 No. oak (T1): Crown lift to 4m and crown reduction by 2m to leave height 14m and spread 11m.

BE/135/22/HH: 12 Warblers Way. Single storey side extension.

Bognor Regis

East Preston

EP/132/22/T: Land adjoining garage compound at Lime Tree Close. T1. Field Maple reduce height by 2.5m from 12m to 9.5m and reduce radial spread by up to 2.5m from 6m to 3.5m.

EP/135/22/HH: 50 Roundstone Drive. Single storey front/side porch extension.

Felpham

FP/208/22/HH: 6 Davenport Road. Single storey front garage extension.

Ferring

FG/162/22/HH: 2 Orchard Close. Single storey rear extension and conversion of garage to habitable use.

Kingston

K/51/22/HH: 105 Golden Avenue, East Preston. Proposed rear extension and balcony with new dormer.

Littlehampton

LU/360/22/HH: 42 Oakcroft Gardens. Single storey rear extension and enlarged porch.

Middleton

M/123/22/HH: 10 West Close. Two storey rear extension, replacement windows and 2no. velux windows installed.

M/126/22/PL: 12 The Layne, Elmer. Demolition of existing dwelling and new build 1 No replacement dwelling. This application is in CIL Zone 4 and is CIL Liable as new dwelling.

Pagham

P/172/22/T: 38 Manor Park. Various works to 1 No. Oak tree.

Rustington

R/234/22/T: 2 Burmill Mews, Angmering Way. 1 No. Silver birch tree (T1) crown reduction to leave height 9m, spread 6m. 1 No. silver birch tree (T2) crown reduction to leave height 7m and spread 7m. 1 No. silver birch tree (T3) crown reduction to leave height 9m and spread 6m.

R/237/22/HH: 39 Angmering Way. Single storey side extension and raised flat roof to existing extension.

R/243/22/HH: 25 Ruston Park. Single storey rear and side extension, loft conversion including hip to gable roof extension to rear and dormers to north and south roof slopes, roof lights to south and west roof slopes. Change to Roof Tile colour.