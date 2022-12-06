The following planning applications have been submitted to Arun District Council between November 25 and December 2.

Aldingbourne

AL/132/22/PL: Polson Dairy, Lidsey Road, Bognor Regis. Readvertisement due to Amended application form with certificate B and amended plans. Extension to existing Light Industrial Unit. This application is in CIL Zone 3 (zero rated) as other development.

Aldwick

LU/373/22/PL: The Beach Cafe, Sea Road, Littlehampton. Retrospective application for altered roof bar, additional storage container, covered bin area, extensions to east of main building to form beverage ordering counter and water sports reception. Replacement food ordering counter to west of main building. This application is in CIL Zone 5 (zero rated) as other development. (Photo: Google Maps)

AW/307/22/HH: 9 Bradlond Close. Front porch extension.

AW/311/22/HH: 25 Chawkmare Coppice. Two storey rear and single storey front and side extensions.

Arundel

AB/143/22/HH: The Round House, 31 Mount Pleasant. First floor side extension, installation of detached ancillary workshop, 4 No. rooflights to pitched roof and 1 No. flat rooflight and replacement of terrace hand rails, alterations to fenestration and installation of solar panels. This application may affect the character and appearance of the Arundel Conservation Area.

Planning applications

AB/147/22/HH: 172 Fitzalan Road. Conversion of loft to habitable use with front and rear dormers.

Barnham & Eastergate

BN/155/22/PL: Boweries, Barnham Road, Eastergate. Variation of condition imposed under BN/135/20/PL relating to condition 2-approved plans.

BN/157/22/PL: Warwick Nursery, Barnham Road, Eastergate. Variation of conditions imposed under BN/153/20/PL relating to conditions 2-approved plans and 30, Part B M(4) Category 2 and 3-approved plans.

BN/162/22/HH: 21 Elm Grove, Barnham. Two storey rear, first floor front/side extensions including installation of balconies, alterations to fenestration/openings and installation of solar panels.

BN/166/22/HH: 1 Abercorn Walk, Old Rectory Drive, Eastergate. Single storey side and rear extension following demolition of existing rear conservatory.

Bognor Regis

BR/264/22/PL: 98-100 Chichester Road. Variation of condition imposed on BR/315/19/PL relating to Condition 2 - approved plans.

East Preston

EP/139/22/HH: West House, South Strand. Erection of first floor side/rear extension, conversion of garage to habitable use, new front boundary fence, installation of external insulation with cladding and render finish and alterations to fenestration/openings.

EP/140/22/HH: 82 North Lane. Demolition of existing attached garage and construction of new single storey side extension.

EP/141/22/HH: 13 Normandy Lane. Demolition of existing glass room. Construction of single storey rear extension.

EP/145/22/HH: 53 Sea Road. Erection of single storey rear extension and alterations of fenestration/openings, following demolition of existing rear conservatory, carport and detached garage.

Ferring

FG/166/22/T: 39 Ferringham Lane. 2 No. holm oaks re-pollard to previous pollard points, to leave height 6m and spread 4m. 1 No. beech tree crown lift to 4m and reduce radial spread to 3m.

Ford

F/21/22/HH: 1 Station Road. Demolition of existing stable block. Erection of a barn for the storage of field equipment.

Kingston

K/53/22/HH: 52 Golden Avenue, East Preston. Loft conversion and balcony.

Littlehampton

LU/370/22/HH: 18 Falcon Gardens. Single storey front extension and conversion of garage.

LU/384/22/HH: 5 Shannon Close. Part two storey, part single storey front and single storey side extension, following demolition of existing detached garage.

LU/385/22/PL: Garage Compound, Colebrook Road. Construction of 3 No garages on existing garage compound. This application is in CIL Zone 4 (zero rated) as other development.

Middleton

M/110/22/HH: 162 Elmer Road. Erection of part two storey, part single storey front/side extension, single storey rear replacement conservatory extension including installation of 2 No. side dormers and rear balcony. Erection of replacement detached garage with first floor studio.

M/130/22/HH: 27 Sea Way. Single storey rear extension with enlarged balcony over.

M/132/22/HH: The Lilacs, Yapton Road. Single storey side/rear extension, single storey other side extension, installation of carport and alterations to fenestration, following demolition of attached side garage, timber store and utility room.

Pagham

P/145/22/PL: Lagnersh House, Holiday Site, Lower Bognor Road, Lagness. Use of land for up to 12 camping pitches (including up to 2 yurts); 3no touring caravan / camper van pitches, warden caravan and associated toilet and washing facilities. This application affects a Public Right of Way.

P/168/22/PL: 253-255 Inglenook Hotel, Pagham Road. Variation of Condition 8 (fire hydrant provision) of P/159/21/PL which previously varied conditions 2, 11, 13 & 16 of P/58/19/PL.

P/177/22/HH: 56 Harbour Road. Single storey side infill and rear extension, detached garage rear extension, installation of fibre cement wall cladding, replace flat roof and alterations to windows/openings.

Rustington

R/254/22/L: Friars, 83 The Street. Listed building consent for the formation of en-suite in a bedroom, canopy to front door and provision of 11 No. solar pv panels to South & West facing roofs.

R/233/22/T: Land at rear of garages on Winchester Road. 8 No. Oak and 2 No. lime trees crown lift to approximately 4m.

R/243/22/HH: 25 Ruston Park. Readvertisement due to Amended description and substitute proposed plans and elevations. Single storey rear and side extension, loft conversion including hip to gable roof extension to the front and rear and dormers to north and south roof slopes. Roof lights to the northern, southern and eastern roof slopes. Change to Roof Tile colour.

R/252/22/HH: 16 Knightscroft Avenue. Single storey rear extension and replacement of existing garage.

R/255/22/PL: 43 Old Manor Road. Erection of Garage Block. This application is in CIL Zone 4 (zero rated) as other development.

Walberton

WA/116/22/HH: 18 Fontwell Close. Garage conversion with extension above, single storey rear extension, loft conversion front rear and dormers and front porch.

WA/118/22/T: Arun House, Wandleys Lane, Eastergate. 2 No. Beech trees reduce branches overhanging boundary to leave heights 16m and spreads 2m.

