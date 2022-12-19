The following planning applications have been submitted to Arun District Council between December 9-16.

Angmering

A/268/22/PO: Land north of Water Lane. Application to negotiate a Deed of Variation to modify the affordable housing clauses on the Section 106 Agreement dated 27-08-19 linked to A/40/18/OUT.

A/257/22/RES: Land junction with Heathfield/Downs Way, East Preston. Approval of reserved matters following outline consent A/46/21/OUT for 2 No dwellings including details of the access, appearance, landscaping, layout, and scale. This application is in CIL Zone 4 and is CIL Liable as new dwellings.

AL/178/22/OUT: Land to the rear of Meadow Way, Westergate. Outline planning application with all matters reserved, except principal means of access and demolition of 24 Meadow Way, for the construction of up to 89 No residential dwellings, with access taken from Meadow Way, together with the provision of open space, landscaping and associated infrastructure. This application is a Departure from the Development Plan. (Photo: Google Maps)

Aldingbourne

AL/177/22/HH: Norton Farm House, Norton Lane, Norton. Amendments to approved garage, including additional landscaping. This application may affect the character and appearance of the Norton Lane, Norton Conservation Area and a Listed Building.

AL/179/22/OUT: Land to South of Dukes Road, Fontwell. Outline application with some matters reserved, except access and layout, for the erection of 9 No dwellings (resubmission following AL/39/22/OUT). This application is a Departure from the Development Plan.

Aldwick

AW/323/22/HH: 124 Manor Way. First floor rear extension and conversion of side garage roof to habitable use. This application may affect the character and appearance of the Aldwick Bay Conservation Area.

AW/321/22/HH: 8 Greynville Close. Loft conversion to form new first floor with roof alterations to form gable end and rear dormer projection plus new vehicular access.

AW/327/22/T: Iron Gates, Beach Close. Various works to various trees.

Barnham & Eastergate

BN/153/22/PL: 78 Barnham Road, Eastergate. Single storey extension of existing Class E commercial premises to incorporate new kitchen facility to serve restaurant/cafe. This site is in CIL Zone 2 (Zero Rated) as other development and may affect the setting of a listed building.

BN/176/22/RES: Land West of Fontwell Avenue, Eastergate. Approval of reserved matters following outline consent BN/147/21/OUT for 7 No dwellings with associated landscaping and infrastructure. This application also lies within the parish of Aldingbourne and is in CIL Zone 3 and is CIL Liable as new dwellings.

Bognor Regis

BR/274/22/T: 242 Hawthorn Road. 1 No. English oak (T1) - remove two low lateral branches in the north-west sector of the crown and reduce the crown radius in the western sector from around 8.5m to 6.5m.

Felpham

FP/219/22/TEL: Leverton Avenue street works. Prior approval under Schedule 2, Part 16, Class A for proposed 5G telecoms installation, H3G 15m street pole and additional equipment cabinets.

Ferring

FG/170/22/PL: 158 Littlehampton Road. Erection of a new single storey building to the front of existing dwelling to be used as guest/visitor accommodation, with car parking and front boundary changes to include acoustic fencing and entrance gates. This site is in CIL Zone (Zero Rated) as other development.

Littlehampton

LU/393/22/TEL: Horsham Road street works. Prior approval under Schedule 2, Part 16, Class A for proposed 5G telecoms installation, H3G 17m street pole and additional equipment cabinets.

LU/390/22/PL: 40A High Street. Conversion from 6 to 7 bedroom HMO. This site is in CIL Zone 4.

LU/399/22/PL: Elmfield, Toddington Lane. Demolition of existing dwelling and detached garage, and erection of 6 no. dwellings comprising 2 no. 2-bedroom semi-detached bungalows and 4 no. 2-bedroom terrace dwellings, retention of existing access, provision of landscaping. This application is in CIL Zone 2 (CIL Liable) as new dwellings.

Pagham

P/182/22/HH: Rookery Farmhouse, Pagham Road. Conversion of detached existing games/store room into a 2-bed annexe, including installation of front porch, rooflights and alterations to fenestration. This application may affect the setting of a listed building.

P/183/22/L: Rookery Farmhouse, Pagham Road. Listed building consent for conversion of detached existing games/store room into a 2-bed annexe, including installation of front porch, rooflights and alterations to fenestration.

P/184/22/T: 253-255 Inglenook Hotel, Pagham Road. Various works to various trees.

Walberton

WA/121/22/HH: 8 Orchard Way, Fontwell. Single storey rear and front porch extension and conversion of loft to habitable use.

