The following planning applications have been submitted to Arun District Council between December 16-23.

Aldingbourne

AL/163/22/L: Jubilee House, Aldingbourne Drive. Listed building consent to remove 2 internal walls to enlarge bathroom, add a window to the en-suite and replace existing bedroom window on West elevation with french doors.

AL/177/22/HH: Norton Farm House, Norton Lane, Norton. Amendments to approved garage, including additional landscaping. This application may affect the character and appearance of the Norton Lane, Norton Conservation Area and a Listed Building.

AL/178/22/OUT: Land to the rear of Meadow Way, Westergate. Outline planning application with all matters reserved, except principal means of access and demolition of 24 Meadow Way, for the construction of up to 89 No residential dwellings, with access taken from Meadow Way, together with the provision of open space, landscaping and associated infrastructure.

AL/179/22/OUT: Land to South of Dukes Road, Fontwell. Outline application with some matters reserved, except access and layout, for the erection of 9 No dwellings (resubmission following AL/39/22/OUT). This application is a Departure from the Development Plan.

AL/184/22/HH: Hook Place, Hook Lane. Construction of private swimming pool and pool house. Removal of existing garage and replacement with new carport. Associated landscape works. This application may affect the setting of a listed building.

AL/187/22/HH: Grey Gables, Fontwell Avenue, Eastergate. Construction of a detached garage.

Planning applications

Aldwick

AW/323/22/HH: 124 Manor Way. First floor rear extension and conversion of side garage roof to habitable use. This application may affect the character and appearance of the Aldwick Bay Conservation Area.

AW/330/22/HH: Malin House, The Close. Replacement garden room, includes demolition of existing garden room. This application may affect the character and appearance of the Aldwick Bay Conservation Area.

AW/331/22/HH: 1 The Ridings. Garage conversion and re-roofing of flat roof portion. This application may affect the character and appearance of the Aldwick Bay Conservation Area.

AW/321/22/HH: 8 Greynville Close. Loft conversion to form new first floor with roof alterations to form gable end and rear dormer projection plus new vehicular access.

AW/328/22/T: 230 Manor Way .1 No. Oak (T1) crown reduction by 2m to leave height 12m and spread 10m.

AW/327/22/T: Iron Gates, Beach Close. Various works to various trees.

AW/326/22/T: Old Place House, Aldwick Road. 1 No. weeping willow (T-510) reduce lower branches by approximately 5m to leave 4m and clean up of splintered stubs where larger boughs have broken off.

AW/338/22/T: 9 Chawkmare Coppice. Fell 1 No. Beech tree.

Angmering

A/268/22/PO: Land north of Water Lane. Application to negotiate a Deed of Variation to modify the affordable housing clauses on the Section 106 Agreement dated 27-08-19 linked to A/40/18/OUT.

A/257/22/RES: Land junction with Heathfield/Downs Way, East Preston. Approval of reserved matters following outline consent A/46/21/OUT for 2 No dwellings including details of the access, appearance, landscaping, layout, and scale. This application is in CIL Zone 4 and is CIL Liable as new dwellings.

A/270/22/HH: 42 Heathfield Avenue, East Preston. Installation of access ramp to the front entrance of the property.

Barnham & Eastergate

BN/153/22/PL: 78 Barnham Road, Eastergate. Single storey extension of existing Class E commercial premises to incorporate new kitchen facility to serve restaurant/cafe. This site is in CIL Zone 2 (Zero Rated) as other development and may affect the setting of a listed building.

BN/181/22/PL: Land North of Northfields Farmhouse, Eastergate. Erection of 4 No dwellings with associated landscaping and infrastructure. This application also lies within the parish of Aldingbourne, is a Departure from the Deveolpment Plan and is in CIL Zone 3 and is CIL Liable as new dwellings.

BN/175/22/PL: Eastergate Village Parish Hall, Barnham Road, Eastergate. Construction of Single Storey Store Extension & Insertion of 3 Rooflights to North-West Elevation. This application is in CIL Zone 2 (zero rated) as other development.

BN/176/22/RES: Land West of Fontwell Avenue, Eastergate. Approval of reserved matters following outline consent BN/147/21/OUT for 7 No dwellings with associated landscaping and infrastructure. This application also lies within the parish of Aldingbourne and is in CIL Zone 3 and is CIL Liable as new dwellings.

BN/184/22/HH: Omache, Church Lane, Eastergate. Single storey rear extension, installation of front porch and roof extension including 1 x rear juliet balcony, following the demolition of existing rear conservatory.

Bognor Regis

BR/274/22/T: 242 Hawthorn Road. 1 No. English oak (T1) - remove two low lateral branches in the north-west sector of the crown and reduce the crown radius in the western sector from around 8.5m to 6.5m.

Felpham

FP/219/22/TEL: Leverton Avenue Street Works. Prior approval under Schedule 2, Part 16, Class A for proposed 5G telecoms installation, H3G 15m street pole and additional equipment cabinets.

FP/220/22/PL: The Fox Inn, Waterloo Road. Removal of an existing covered drinking area to the rear elevation and replace with a new permanent enclosed drinking area in the same location. This application affects the character and appearance of the Felpham Conservation Area and is in CIL Zone 4 (zero rated as other development).

Ferring

FG/170/22/PL: 158 Littlehampton Road. Erection of a new single storey building to the front of existing dwelling to be used as guest/visitor accommodation, with car parking and front boundary changes to include acoustic fencing and entrance gates. This site is in CIL Zone (Zero Rated) as other development.

Kingston

K/56/22/PL: Land north-east of Kingston Lane, Littlehampton. Readvertisement due to amended description. Erection of 48 No residential dwellings (including affordable homes). This application is a Departure from the Development Plan and is in CIL Zone 5 and is CIL Liable as new dwellings.

Littlehampton

LU/393/22/TEL: Horsham Road street works. Prior approval under Schedule 2, Part 16, Class A for proposed 5G telecoms installation, H3G 17m street pole and additional equipment cabinets.

LU/390/22/PL: 40A High Street. Conversion from 6 to 7 bedroom HMO. This site is in CIL Zone 4.

LU/399/22/PL: Elmfield, Toddington Lane. Demolition of existing dwelling and detached garage, and erection of 6 no. dwellings comprising 2 no. 2-bedroom semi-detached bungalows and 4 no. 2-bedroom terrace dwellings, retention of existing access, provision of landscaping. This application is in CIL Zone 2 (CIL Liable) as new dwellings.

Pagham

P/182/22/HH: Rookery Farmhouse, Pagham Road. Conversion of detached existing games/store room into a 2-bed annexe, including installation of front porch, rooflights and alterations to fenestration. This application may affect the setting of a listed building.

P/183/22/L: Rookery Farmhouse, Pagham Road. Listed building consent for conversion of detached existing games/store room into a 2-bed annexe, including installation of front porch, rooflights and alterations to fenestration.

P/184/22/T: 253-255 Inglenook Hotel, Pagham Road. Various works to various trees.

Rustington

R/259/22/PL: 57-59 Princess Marina House, Seafield Road. Re-rendering of existing building, alterations to fenestration, alterations to some existing windows and replacement of existing windows, removal of existing entrance canopy, provision of new entrance canopy and signage, creation of Juliet balconies to some first floor windows. Erection of two storage sheds, oak framed shelter, raised water feature, timber pergola, four flagpoles and hard and soft landscaping. This application is in CIL Zone 2 (zero rated) as other development.

R/265/22/HH: 45 The Martlets. Single storey rear extension and partial garage conversion to habitable use.

R/267/22/HH: 24 Hawke Close. Single storey side and front extensions, amendments to cladding and new side window.

Walberton

WA/121/22/HH: 8 Orchard Way, Fontwell. Single storey rear and front porch extension and conversion of loft to habitable use.

