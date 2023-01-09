The following planning applications have been submitted to Arun District Council between December 23 and January 6.

Aldingbourne

AL/166/22/HH: 8 Autumn Gate, Hook Lane. Two storey rear extension and porch to front.

AL/194/22/HH: 42 Ivy Lane, Westergate. Single storey detached self contained ancillary annexe.

K/56/22/PL: Land north-east of Kingston Lane, Littlehampton. Readvertisement due to amended description. Erection of 48 No residential dwellings (including affordable homes). This application is a Departure from the Development Plan and is in CIL Zone 5 and is CIL Liable as new dwellings. (Photo: Google Maps)

Aldwick

AW/329/22/HH: 30 Kingsway. Replacement of the existing glazed conservatory roof with a solid insulated roof covered with Bistre Brown Esprite Metrotiles. (This application may affect the character and appearance of the Craigweil House, Aldwick Conservation Area).

AW/337/22/HH: 3 The Orchard. Replacement first floor balcony guarding. (This application may affect the character and appearance of the Aldwick Bay Conservation Area).

AW/336/22/HH: 78 The Drive. Removal of existing garden buildings and erection of new outbuildings. Replacement of front boundary fence with brick wall. (This application may affect the character and appearance of the Craigweil House, Aldwick Conservation Area).

AW/343/22/PL: Brus Lodge, 28 Kingsway. Single storey front infill extension, conversion of garage to habitable use and conversion of two dwellings into one (re-submission following AW/275/22/PL). This application affects the character & appearance of the Craigweil House Aldwick conservation area and is in CIL Zone 4.

AW/277/22/PL: 97A Aldwick Road. Part change of use on rear ground floor from function room, to self-contained 1 bed flat. Part change of use on first floor level from office, to self-contained 1 bed flat.

AW/325/22/HH: 17 Robins Drive. Conversion of roof-space to habitable use to include raising of roof by 1100mm, single storey side and rear extension and extension to existing garage.

AW/333/22/HH: 50 Elizabeth Close, Rose Green. Removal of existing side structure and erection of single storey side extension, rear conservatory extension and detached outbuilding.

AW/335/22/HH: 5 South Avenue. Single storey side/rear extension including part conversion of garage to habitable use and conversion of loft to habitable use.

AW/341/22/HH: 7 Frobisher Road. Single storey rear extension and loft conversion to form new second floor with rear dormer projection and roof alterations to form gable end.

Barnham & Eastergate

BN/174/22/PL: Folly Foot Farm, Fontwell Avenue, Eastergate. Erection of 1 No dwelling and garage and commercial building (Use Class B1 (E) / B8) with associated vehicular accesses from Eastergate Lane and hard and soft landscaping (resubmission following BN/42/21/PL). This application is a Departure from the Development Plan and is in CIL Zone 3 and is CIL Liable as new dwelling.

BN/187/22/PO: Boweries, Barnham Road, Eastergate. Application to negotiate a Deed of Variation for various corrections and modifications to the Section 106 dated 12-10-21 linked to planning permission BN/135/20/PL.

BN/186/22/PL: Wayside, Eastergate Lane, Eastergate. Erection of 4 No. 4 bedroom houses on land adjacent to Wayside. This application is a Departure from the Development Plan, is in CIL Zone 3 and is CIL Liable as new dwellings (resubmission following withdrawal of BN/68/22/PL).

BN/188/22/PO: Warwick Nursery, Barnham Road, Eastergate. Application to negotiate a Deed of Variation for various corrections and modifications to the Section 106 dated 26-11-21 linked to planning permission BN/153/20/PL.

BN/185/22/HH: 47 Downview Road, Barnham. Single storey side infill extension.

BN/189/22/PL: Barnham Community Hall, Yapton Road, Barnham. Construction of porch & entrance lobby to improve access. This application is in CIL Zone 3 (Zero Rated) as other development.

Bersted

BE/150/22/OUT: Land at Oldlands Farm, Newlands Road, Bognor Regis. Outline planning application with all matters reserved except access for the demolition of existing derelict building and erection of up to 18,580sqm of new industrial/warehouse (Use Class B2/B8) and ancillary offices (Use Class E (g)) floorspace.

BE/148/22/HH: 20 Osprey Gardens. Single storey rear extension to replace conservatory, two storey side extension and extension to dropped kerb. This is following the demolition of an existing conservatory and garage.

Bognor Regis

BR/275/22/PL: 49 High Street. Single storey rear extension. This site is in CIL Zone 4 (Zero Rated) as other development.

BR/281/22/HH: Blakeney, Sylvan Way. Installation of 17 No. solar panels on the rear ground floor flat roof.

BR/283/22/HH: 76 Nyewood Lane. Installation of a dwarf wall with timber fence, reduce chimney size. New driveway, colour change to windows and doors, skylights to utility room.

East Preston

EP/154/22/HH: 7 Selhurst Close. Front infill extension, single storey rear extension and proposed habitable rooms within the roof space.

EP/157/22/HH: 8 Pine Wood Close. Installation of 1 No. side dormer.

EP/159/22/PL: 9 Willowhayne Crescent. Demolition of existing garage, and erection of replacement outbuilding to be used as Airbnb visitor accommodation. This site is in CIL Zone 4 (Zero Rated) as other development.

Felpham

FP/161/22/PL: Land East Of 22 Davenport Road. 1 No. 3 bed dwelling. This application is in CIL Zone 4 (CIL Liable) as new dwelling.

FP/222/22/T: 127 Felpham Way, Bognor Regis. 1 No. holm oak repollard to original pollard points.

FP/223/22/HH: 41 Summerhill Drive. Single storey rear extension and conversion of loft to habitable use including installation 1 x side flat roof dormer and rear juliet balcony.

Ferring

FG/171/22/PL: 50 Ferring Street. Variation of condition 4 imposed under FG/12/16/PL relating to variation of hours of operation to be Monday - Saturday 08:00 to 22:00 and Sunday and Bank Holidays 09:00 to 22:00.

FG/172/22/HH: 14 Ferring Close. Single storey front porch and side/rear extension, conversion of garage to habitable use and roof extension including the extension of existing dormers and installation of rooflights.

Kingston

K/58/22/HH: Westwood House, Gorse Avenue, East Preston. Removal of existing plant room and garden store and replacement with plant room and pool house.

Littlehampton

LU/403/22/PL: Residential Accommodation, 34 New Road. Change of use from C3 Dwelling house to E(c) Commercial. This site is in CIL Zone 4 (Zero Rated) as other development.

LU/405/22/HH: 108 Beaumont Park. The installation of electric vehicle charging point, hardstanding and dropped kerb.

LU/408/22/CLE: 25 Madehurst Way. Lawful development certificate for existing loft conversion with dormers.

LU/409/22/PL: 34 New Road. Change of use from C3 Residential to part E(c) Business and part 2 bed C4 Residential, alteration to attic window to act as escape. This site is in CIL Zone 4 and is CIL Liable.

Pagham

P/192/22/HH: 12 Bridorley Close. Conversion of detached garage to form annexe, including single storey front and side/rear extension.

Poling

PO/14/22/L: St Johns Priory, Poling Street. Listed building consent for the replacement of existing painted fascia and soffits with smaller oak fascia and soffits, replacement of club tiles with plain clay tiles and reduction of existing Horsham stone roof area from 5 to 3 courses on north elevation.

Rustington

R/245/22/HH: 1 Elm Farm Cottages, Old Manor Road. Single storey rear extension following the demolition of existing rear conservatory. (This application may affect the character and appearance of the Rustington Conservation Area).

R/274/22/T: 10 Andrew Close. Fell 1 No. mulberry tree.

Walberton

WA/123/22/HH: Choller House Farm, Barnham Lane. External and internal alterations. Construction of single-storey side extension. This application may affect the setting of a listed building.

WA/124/22/L: Choller House Farm, Barnham Lane. Listed building consent for general conservation, repair and structural works. External and internal alterations. Construction of single-storey side extension. This application may affect the setting of a Listed Building.

WA/126/22/RES: Land West of Tye Lane and North of Field Close & North Road. Approval of revered matters following WA/68/20/OUT for construction of 131 No homes (30% affordable homes) and associated works. This application is a Departure from the Development Plan, may affect the setting of listed buildings, may affect the character and appearance of the Walberton Village Conservation Area and is in CIL Zone 3 and is CIL Liable as new dwellings.

WA/122/22/PL: Spindlewood, Yapton Lane. Variation of condition following grant of APP/C3810/W/21/3269025 (WA/79/20/PL) relating to Condition 2 - approved plans.

Yapton

Y/148/22/HH: Old Granary, Bilsham Lane, Bilsham. Front extension, changes to fenestration/openings following removal of rear conservatory and detached swimming pool cover.

