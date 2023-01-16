The following planning applications have been submitted to Arun District Council between January 6-13.

Aldingbourne

AL/197/22/PL: White Mill House, Days Lane. 1 No dwelling. This application may affect the setting of a listed building, is a Departure from the Development Plan and is in CIL Zone 3 and is CIL Liable as a new dwelling.

Aldwick

A/282/22/RES: Land off Arundel Road, Angmering. Approval of reserved matters following A/122/19/OUT and varied by A/207/21/PL pertaining to the layout, scale, appearance and landscaping for 160 No dwellings with associated public open space, landscaping, parking, ecological mitigation and earthworks. This application is a Departure from the Development Plan and is in CIL Zone 3 and is CIL Liable as new dwellings. (Photo: Google Maps)

AW/350/22/T: 54 Pinehurst Park. Crown reduction of 2 No. Poplar trees to leave height 9m and spread 2m.

Angmering

A/279/22/HH: Ecclesden Paddocks, Ecclesden Lane. New roof (on timers), and replacement doors and windows throughout the property. Convert existing double garage and stable building into an annex and build a new double garage with storage area. This is a cross boundary application with South Downs National Park and affects a Public Right of Way.

A/282/22/RES: Land off Arundel Road. Approval of reserved matters following A/122/19/OUT and varied by A/207/21/PL pertaining to the layout, scale, appearance and landscaping for 160 No dwellings with associated public open space, landscaping, parking, ecological mitigation and earthworks. This application is a Departure from the Development Plan and is in CIL Zone 3 and is CIL Liable as new dwellings.

Planning applications

A/283/22/PL: Broadlees, Dappers Lane. Variation of condition following A/114/18/PL relating to Conditions 2 - approved plans and 9 - landscaping scheme.

A/293/22/RES: Wilmington, Arundel Road. Approval of reserved matters following A/227/21/OUT for the erection of 7 No residential dwellings. This application is a Departure from the Development Plan and is in CIL Zone 3 and is CIL Liable as new dwellings.

A/284/22/PL: Land North of Water Lane. Temporary Change of Use of Garage of Plot 353 to Sales Office for a duration of no more than 3 years.

A/3/23/T: Furzefield Scout Campsite, Dappers Lane. Removal of 1 No. southern lateral limb of 1 No. English Oak.

Arundel

AB/160/22/HH: The Round House, 31 Mount Pleasant. Installation of 1 No. Timber Shed, 1 No. Timber Compost Storage Area and engineering works to form new landscape within the curtilage of a dwelling. This application may affect the character and appearance of the Arundel Conservation Area.

AB/163/22/T: 35a Torton Hill Road. 1 No. Oak tree crown reduction to leave height 22m and spread 7m, crown thin by 10% and crown lift to 5m above ground level.

Bersted

BE/151/22/HH: 18 Sun Park Close. Reroofing of existing rear single story extension together with alterations to fenestration.

Bognor Regis

BR/291/22/PL: 25 Sudley Road. Creation of new shop entrance from Sudley Road and replacement of former shop front windows with new shop front windows. Alterations to first floor front elevation including the installation of new windows across the first floor elevation. Creation of 3no. access doors to the side of the building with 3no. new windows at first floor level and 1no. roof light. This application is in CIL Zone 4 (zero rated) as other development.

Ferring

FG/179/22/HH: 10 Cissbury Road. Single storey front extension including part conversion of garage to habitable use and removal of internal non-loadbearing wall.

FG/182/22/HH: 8A Langbury Lane. Proposed single storey rear extension and garage conversion.

Littlehampton

LU/410/22/HH: 30 East Street. Install a dropped kerb, replacing 6 of the current kerbs with 2 No. tapered kerbs and 4 No. flat kerbs. This application may affect the character and appearance of the East Street, Littlehampton Conservation Area.

LU/404/22/PL: The Promenade, South of the Putting Green. Application under Regulation 3 for 13no. proposed new beach huts and associated access arrangements. This application is in CIL Zone 5 (zero rated) as other development.

LU/420/22/HH: 86 Highdown Drive. Conversion of loft to habitable use including installation of 1 No. rear dormer and rooflights.

Middleton

M/140/22/HH: 162 Elmer Road. Part two storey, part single storey front/side extension with pitch roof, single storey rear extension, including the installation of 2 No. front and 1 No. side dormer and a rear balcony, following the demolition of rear conservatory.

M/141/22/HH: 4 Shrubbs Drive. Single storey rear and side extensions to replace existing conservatory and garage.

Pagham

P/187/22/PL: Newlands Nursery & adjoining field Butterlees, Pagham Road, Lagness. Outdoor container tree production facility with multi-span polythene greenhouse to accommodate multiple horticultural crops and a new reservoir. This application is in CIL Zone 5 (zero rated) as other development.

Rustington

R/279/22/HH: Windsong, The Thatchway. Replacement detached double garage.

Yapton

Y/149/22/PL: Land West of Drove Lane, Main Road. Erection of 20 dwellings (including 6 affordable units) with new access, open space, landscaping, sustainable drainage, biodiversity mitigation and associated works. This application is in CIL Zone 3 and is CIL liable as new dwellings and is a Departure from the Development Plan. The proposal may affect the setting of the Main Road/Church Road, Yapton Conservation Area.

