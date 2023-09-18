Arun planning applications: Here’s the latest list of submissions across the district
Aldingbourne
AL/143/23/HH: 20 Brittens Cottages, Brittens Lane, Fontwell. Removal of horticultural tunnel and erection of a detached garage.
AL/151/23/T: 5 Pine Close, Westergate. Fell 1 No Ash tree (T1).
Aldwick
AW/208/23/HH: 25 Heghbrok Way. Proposed loft conversion and single storey side/rear extension.
AW/213/23/T: Pumping Station, Manor Way. 1 No. Evergreen Oak (T1) crown reduction to a height of 10m and spread of 3m. 1 No. Oak (T2) dead standing trunk to be felled to grown level.
AW/217/23/T: 9 Chawkmare Coppice. Fell 2 No Beech trees (T5 and T7) and reduce crowns of 5 No Beech trees to a height of 1.5m and main stems to 3m (T1-4 and T6).
AW/218/23/T: Little Whispers, 17 Craigweil Manor. Crown reduction of 1 No. Holm Oak (T1) to a height of 9m and a spread of 6m.
Angmering
A/196/23/HH: 17 Palmer Road. Detached wooden-built dual pitch roof workshop.
Barnham & Eastergate
BN/104/23/T: Clarendon House, Church Lane, Eastergate. 1 No. Walnut tree (T1) crown reduction to a height of 10m and a spread of 10m
Bersted
BE/103/23/T: Land rear of 12-18 Sunningdale Gardens and adjacent to rife. Fell 26 No Elm trees(G2).
Bognor Regis
BR/201/23/PL: The Royal Norfolk Hotel, The Esplanade. Installation of bathing machine model. This application may affect the setting of a listed building, affects the character and appearance of The Steyne, Bognor Conservation Area and is in CIL Zone 4 (Zero Rated) as other development.
BR/180/23/PL: Hook House, 51 Hook Lane. Change of use from a 4 bed house to a 6 bed HMO student let.
BR/202/23/A: The Royal Norfolk Hotel, The Esplanade. Installation of bathing machine model and non illuminated signage for Bognor Regis Museum.
Climping
CM/32/23/HH: The Barn, Horsemere Green Lane. Installation of two new dormer windows to east elevation of existing annexe roof.
East Preston
EP/105/23/HH: 10 Clarence Drive. Rear and side extensions and loft conversion.
Felpham
FP/135/23/HH: 7 Blakes Road. Pitch roof side extension, alterations to first floor layout with new dormer and roof lights, alteration to porch and bay window. Conversion and flat roof extension of garage to form home office and workshop / store.
FP/143/23/HH: 15 South Drive. Two storey side extension, rear first floor extension, rear/side single storey extension and alterations.
FP/145/23/T: 5 Felpham Gardens. 1 No. Silver Birch (T1) crown reduction to a height of 3-5m and a spread of 3-5m.
FP/144/23/HH: Naran, The Ridgeway. Single storey front extensions.
FP/148/23/T: 1 Westmorland Drive, Bognor Regis. 1 No. English Oak (T1) crown reduction to a height of 13m and a spread of 10m.
Ferring
FG/118/23/HH: 17 South Drive. Single storey rear extension, new hip-to-gables roof and new flat roof to existing front extension.
FG/119/23/T: 31 Ferringham Lane. Various works to 2 No. Holm Oak trees.
Ford
F/11/23/PL: Clymping Dog Sanctuary, Ford Road. Proposed erection of outbuilding and all associated works. This application is in CIL Zone 3 (zero rated) as other development.
Littlehampton
LU/230/23/HH: 9 Bellscroft Close. Erection of detached garage.
Middleton
M/79/23/PL: Store rear of Jubilee Parade, 133 Elmer Road. Change from hipped to gable roof over end store and install photovoltaic panels.
M/81/23/PL: St Nicholas Church, Elmer Road. Erection of a War Memorial 1.55m on the verge of the church yard parallel to Elmer Road. This application is in CIL Zone 4 (Zero Rated) as other development.
Pagham
P/108/23/HH: 51 Church Way. Removal of conservatory and erection of a single storey rear extension.
Rustington
R/163/23/PL: 43 Old Manor Road. Readvertisement due to Sub site plan to clarify intent of new vehicular access annotation. Erection of block of 5 garages. This application is in CIL Zone 4 (zero rated) as other development.
R/177/23/PL: Seacot, 61 Seafield Road. New vehicular access, tarmacked parking area providing 2 additional car parking spaces and 2 additional disabled parking spaces, installation of drainage channel, relocation of existing fencing, and associated landscaping. This application is in CIL Zone 4 (zero rated) as other development.
Yapton
Y/84/23/A: Land at Bilsham Road. Installation of 1 No. internally illuminated fascia sign, 1 No. totem sign and 7 No. flags to external site.