The following planning applications have been submitted to Arun District Council between September 15 and 22.

Aldingbourne

AL/154/23/PL: Land to rear of Karenza, Hook Lane. Construction of 5 no. dwellings, landscaping and associated works (Resubmission of AL/103/23/PL). This application is in CIL Zone 2 and is CIL Liable as new dwellings.

P/115/23/PL: Land West of Osborne Refrigerators, Rose Green Road, Bognor Regis. Erection of 44 No. dwellings with garaging, covered and open resident and visitor parking with new access from internal road serving Osborne Refrigerators and improvements to existing access off Rose Green Road (resubmission following P/111/22/PL). This application falls within Strategic Site SD2 and is in CIL Zone 1 (Zero Rated). (Photo: Google Maps)

Aldwick

AW/186/23/T: Pumping Station, Aldwick Street. Various works to various trees.

AW/215/23/T: 12 Kingsway. T1 - Deodar Cedar / Himalayan Cedar (Cedrus deodara) - crown reduction to leave height 14m and and lateral spread on North aspect 5m East 5m and South 4.5m (no reduction to West 3.5m) and remove deadwood.

AW/223/23/T: 42 Barrack Lane. 1 No. Field Maple (T1) crown reduction to a height of 3.5m and a spread of 3m. Fell 1 No. Field Maple (T2). 1 No. Field Maple (T3) crown reduction to a height of 3.5m and a spread of 3m.

Angmering

A/197/23/A: Rustington Golf Centre, Golfers Lane. Installation of 1 No. non illuminated tri board sign.

Arundel

AB/88/23/L: 38 Maltravers Street. Listed building consent for structural strengthening works including replacement of beams at ground floor level over dining room and first floor level over drawing room, removal of additional floor boarding and plaster finishes to facilitate timber treatment and installation of tanking system to pantry and WC.

Barnham & Eastergate

BN/105/23/HH: 31 Elm Grove, Barnham. Extension to an existing loft conversion.

Bersted

BE/111/23/HH: 5 Whiteways. Removal of rear conservatory and erection of rear single storey extension.

Bognor Regis

BR/200/23/PL: The Promenade, opposite Brewers Fayre. Installation of an 1550mm x 500mm anodised aluminium rectangular archway as part of an 18 month augmented reality art installation showcasing Bognor Regis's heritage. This application is in CIL Zone 4 (Zero Rated) as other development and may affect the setting of a listed building.

BR/189/23/PL: The Beehive, 31 William Street. Conversion and change of use from a building used for the Church into 2 no. self-contained flats (use class C3).

BR/208/23/T: Danehurst, Sylvan Way.2 No. Pines (T1 & T2) section fell to ground level. 1 No. Lime (T3) crown reduction to leave a height of 10-11m and a spread of 3-4m, removal of deadwood, crown lift to 3m over the grass verge and crown thin by 20%.

Climping

CM/34/23/L: Bailiffscourt Hotel, Climping Street. Listed building consent for proposed 3 No. LPG tanks.

CM/33/23/PL: Bailiffscourt Hotel, Climping Street. Proposed 3 No. LPG tanks. This application is in CIL Zone 5 (zero rated) as other development and affects the setting of a Listed Building.

East Preston

EP/114/23/CLE: 69 The Ridings. Lawful development certificate for an existing flat roof rear dormer with materials and finishes to match existing together with the addition of 3 No. roof windows to the existing house pitched roof.

Felpham

FP/130/23/HH: 15 Drake Park. Installation of a bathroom in an existing cabin in the rear garden.

FP/153/23/HH: 5 Burley Road. Single storey rear extension, first floor rear extension to form a gable end, internal and external alterations.

FP/152/23/HH: 31 Summerhill Drive. The installation of a front access ramp with handrails.

FP/156/23/T: 9 Leinster Gardens. 1 No. Sycamore (T1) sectional fell. 1 No. dead Pine (T 2 ) sectional fell.

FP/157/23/T: Secrets, 10 Crossbush Road. 1 No. Holm Oak tree - Crown reduction to previous points to leave height approx. 7m and spread approx. 7m. 1 No. Magnolia tree - Crown reduction to leave height approx. 5m and spread approx. 4m. 1 No. Corkscrew Willow tree - Crown reduction to previous points to leave height 5-6m and approx. spread 4m.

FP/160/23/T: Ground Floor Flat, 54 Outerwyke Road. Fell 1 No Monterey Cypress (T1) to ground level,

FP/158/23/T: 26-28 Oakland Court, Admiralty Road. 2 No. Holm Oaks (T1 & T2) re-pollard back to existing knuckles to leave a height of 10m and radial spread of 6m.

FP/159/23/T: 27 Broom Field Way. Crown reduction by 1.5 metres leaving a height of 12 metres and radial spread of 6-8 metres individually to 1 No. Oak tree (T1) and 2 No. Field Maples (T2 & T3).

Littlehampton

LU/228/23/HH: 57 Grand Avenue. Proposed single storey rear extension, installation of external flue and removal of side window.

LU/232/23/HH: 12 Parkside Avenue. Proposed single storey rear extension and external alterations.

LU/235/23/T: Winterton Lodge, Goda Road. Various works to various trees.

Pagham

P/110/23/PL: Land East of Commonmead Barn, Pagham Road. Construction of 4 No. two-storey detached dwellings (with accommodation in the roofspace) along with associated car and cycle parking. This application is a Departure from the Development plan, may affect the setting of a Listed Building, is in CIL Zone 5 and CIL liable as new dwellings.

P/118/23/DOC: Summer Lane Cottage, Summer Lane. Approval of details reserved by condition imposed under P/61/23/L relating to condition 3-details of replacement windows and doors.

Poling

PO/14/23/L: Peckhams, Poling Street. Listed Building Consent for the demolition and erection of replacement storage building.

PO/13/23/HH: Peckhams, Poling Street. Demolition and erection of replacement storage building. This application may affect the setting of a Listed Building.

Rustington

R/180/23/HH: 25 Windsor Drive. First floor side extension and installation of rooflight.

Yapton