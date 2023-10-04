Arun planning applications: Here’s the latest list of submissions across the district
and live on Freeview channel 276
For more information about the listed planning applications below visit the Arun District Council website – or take a look at last week’s planning applications from across the Arun district.
Aldwick
AW/226/23/T: 227 Manor Way. Fell 1 No. Holm Oak (T1).
AW/229/23/T: 31 The Drive. 1 No. Oak (T1) crown reduction to a height of 11m and spread of 10m, removal of dead wood.
Angmering
A/186/23/L: Garden House, High Street. Listed building consent for internal remodelling with bi folding door to the side of kitchen and store.
East Preston
EP/118/23/HH: The Gables, South Strand. Demolition of existing shed and construction of detached garage with the installation of 12 solar panels on roof.
Felpham
FP/151/23/PL: Land East of 22 Davenport Road. Erection of 1 No. 2 bedroom dwelling with existing parking for 2 cars (resubmission following FP/161/22/PL). This application is in CIL Zone 4 and is CIL Liable as a new dwelling.
Ferring
FG/120/23/HH: Kilvinton, 22 Grange Close. Single storey porch addition to front of house.
Ford
F/13/23/PL: Land East of 36 Rodney Crescent. Erection of 2 No. dwelling houses. This site is in CIL Zone 2 and is CIL Liable as new dwellings.
Littlehampton
LU/220/23/PL: The Manse, 2 Arundel Road. Lounge conversion to increase bed spaces from 6 to 7 bed HMO. This site is in CIL zone 4 and is CIL Liable as dwelling.
Pagham
P/112/23/L: Little Welbourne, Church Lane. Listed building consent for the demolition and rebuilding of part of southern front garden flint wall, replacement of timber pedestrian gate and repairs to eastern front garden wall facing Church Lane and adjacent to existing vehicle gate.
P/117/23/HH: 16 East Front Road. Construction of single storey porch area and steps adjoined to front of existing building and single storey playroom/outbuilding in front garden area.
Rustington
R/184/23/HH: 15 Ruston Park. Replacement of flat roof dormers with gable dormers.