The following planning applications have been submitted to Arun District Council between September 22 and 29.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Aldwick

AW/226/23/T: 227 Manor Way. Fell 1 No. Holm Oak (T1).

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Planning applications

AW/229/23/T: 31 The Drive. 1 No. Oak (T1) crown reduction to a height of 11m and spread of 10m, removal of dead wood.

Angmering

A/186/23/L: Garden House, High Street. Listed building consent for internal remodelling with bi folding door to the side of kitchen and store.

East Preston

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

EP/118/23/HH: The Gables, South Strand. Demolition of existing shed and construction of detached garage with the installation of 12 solar panels on roof.

Felpham

FP/151/23/PL: Land East of 22 Davenport Road. Erection of 1 No. 2 bedroom dwelling with existing parking for 2 cars (resubmission following FP/161/22/PL). This application is in CIL Zone 4 and is CIL Liable as a new dwelling.

Ferring

FG/120/23/HH: Kilvinton, 22 Grange Close. Single storey porch addition to front of house.

Ford

F/13/23/PL: Land East of 36 Rodney Crescent. Erection of 2 No. dwelling houses. This site is in CIL Zone 2 and is CIL Liable as new dwellings.

Littlehampton

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

LU/220/23/PL: The Manse, 2 Arundel Road. Lounge conversion to increase bed spaces from 6 to 7 bed HMO. This site is in CIL zone 4 and is CIL Liable as dwelling.

Pagham

P/112/23/L: Little Welbourne, Church Lane. Listed building consent for the demolition and rebuilding of part of southern front garden flint wall, replacement of timber pedestrian gate and repairs to eastern front garden wall facing Church Lane and adjacent to existing vehicle gate.

P/117/23/HH: 16 East Front Road. Construction of single storey porch area and steps adjoined to front of existing building and single storey playroom/outbuilding in front garden area.

Rustington