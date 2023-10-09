BREAKING
Arun planning applications: Here’s the latest list of submissions across the district

The following planning applications have been submitted to Arun District Council between September 29 and October 6.
By James Connaughton
Published 9th Oct 2023, 08:37 BST
For more information about the listed planning applications below visit the Arun District Council website – or take a look at last week’s planning applications from across the Arun district.

Aldingbourne

AL/134/23/HH: 23 Ivy Close, Westergate. Proposed single storey rear extension and alterations.

LU/244/23/PL: 57 High Street, Littlehampton. Erection of a three storey new-build development with mansard roof to the rear and mansard roof extension to the existing building to the front (facing High Street), 2 No ground floor Class E commercial and business units, with the change of use of the upper floors to the building to the front to 3 flats comprising 2 No 1-bedroom flats and 1 No 2-bedroom flat and 5 flats to the rear comprising 3 No 2-bedroom flats and 2 No 1-bedroom flats including covered and secure cycle and bin storage and access, and a central, shared landscaped courtyard. This application may affect the setting of a listed building and is in CIL Zone 4 (Zero Rated) as flats and other development. (Photo: Google Maps)LU/244/23/PL: 57 High Street, Littlehampton. Erection of a three storey new-build development with mansard roof to the rear and mansard roof extension to the existing building to the front (facing High Street), 2 No ground floor Class E commercial and business units, with the change of use of the upper floors to the building to the front to 3 flats comprising 2 No 1-bedroom flats and 1 No 2-bedroom flat and 5 flats to the rear comprising 3 No 2-bedroom flats and 2 No 1-bedroom flats including covered and secure cycle and bin storage and access, and a central, shared landscaped courtyard. This application may affect the setting of a listed building and is in CIL Zone 4 (Zero Rated) as flats and other development. (Photo: Google Maps)
Aldwick

AW/232/23/PL: 1 Avisford Terrace, Rose Green Road. Erection of a single storey rear extension to create office space. This application is in CIL Zone 4 (Zero Rated) as other development.

AW/231/23/T: 12 Alexander Close, Bognor Regis. 1 No. Beech (T1) crown reduction to a height of 16.5m and spread of 12.5m.

AW/233/23/T: Orchard Cottage, Cypress Way. Fell 1 No. Macrocarpa (T1).

Planning applicationsPlanning applications
Angmering

A/202/23/HH: 9 Ham Manor Farm Cottages, West Drive. Demolition of the existing garage, proposed two storey side extension, rear balcony, replacement of guarding to existing balcony, front canopy porch.

A/204/23/PL: Rustington Golf Centre, Golfers Lane. Outdoor climbing area and additional car spaces. This application is in CIL Zone 3 (Zero Rated) as other development.

Bognor Regis

BR/216/23/HH: 23 Argyle Road. Single storey rear extension, side shed structure and replacement of window on north elevation.

BR/219/23/HH: 26 Hatherleigh Gardens. Works to extend the existing side extension to provide level access shower room.

Felpham

FP/164/23/HH: 2 Third Avenue. New single storey side extension. Alterations to existing fenestration. New dropped kerb and driveway.

FP/167/23/HH: 64 Flansham Lane .Proposed first floor rear extension, internal alterations, floor plan redesign and all associated works.

Littlehampton

LU/205/23/PL: 49 Arundel Road. Conversion from 1 No two bed and 3 No one bed flats to 1 No studio flat, 4 No one bed and 1 No two bed flats. This application is in CIL Zone 4 (Zero Rated) as flats.

Middleton

M/88/23/PL: 169 Middleton Road. Change of use of the existing buildings to Use Class E (a) retail including part demolition and external amendments, installation of plant at rear and car parking, electric vehicle charging, cycle parking and servicing arrangements. This site may affect the setting of a listed building and is in CIL Zone 4 (Zero Rated) as other development.

M/84/23/PL: 117 Elmer Road. Retention of a pair of semi detached chalet bungalows. This application is in CIL Zone 4 and is CIL Liable as new dwellings.

M/87/23/HH: 8 Farm Close, Elmer. Single storey rear extension, first floor/roof hip to gable extension with roof profile alteration, reconfiguration of internal layout, external remodelling and fenestration alterations.

Poling

PO/15/23/L: St Johns Priory, Poling Street. Listed building consent for replacement of French door with new pair of French doors.