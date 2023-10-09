The following planning applications have been submitted to Arun District Council between September 29 and October 6.

Aldingbourne

AL/134/23/HH: 23 Ivy Close, Westergate. Proposed single storey rear extension and alterations.

LU/244/23/PL: 57 High Street, Littlehampton. Erection of a three storey new-build development with mansard roof to the rear and mansard roof extension to the existing building to the front (facing High Street), 2 No ground floor Class E commercial and business units, with the change of use of the upper floors to the building to the front to 3 flats comprising 2 No 1-bedroom flats and 1 No 2-bedroom flat and 5 flats to the rear comprising 3 No 2-bedroom flats and 2 No 1-bedroom flats including covered and secure cycle and bin storage and access, and a central, shared landscaped courtyard. This application may affect the setting of a listed building and is in CIL Zone 4 (Zero Rated) as flats and other development. (Photo: Google Maps)

Aldwick

AW/232/23/PL: 1 Avisford Terrace, Rose Green Road. Erection of a single storey rear extension to create office space. This application is in CIL Zone 4 (Zero Rated) as other development.

AW/231/23/T: 12 Alexander Close, Bognor Regis. 1 No. Beech (T1) crown reduction to a height of 16.5m and spread of 12.5m.

AW/233/23/T: Orchard Cottage, Cypress Way. Fell 1 No. Macrocarpa (T1).

Angmering

A/202/23/HH: 9 Ham Manor Farm Cottages, West Drive. Demolition of the existing garage, proposed two storey side extension, rear balcony, replacement of guarding to existing balcony, front canopy porch.

A/204/23/PL: Rustington Golf Centre, Golfers Lane. Outdoor climbing area and additional car spaces. This application is in CIL Zone 3 (Zero Rated) as other development.

Bognor Regis

BR/216/23/HH: 23 Argyle Road. Single storey rear extension, side shed structure and replacement of window on north elevation.

BR/219/23/HH: 26 Hatherleigh Gardens. Works to extend the existing side extension to provide level access shower room.

Felpham

FP/164/23/HH: 2 Third Avenue. New single storey side extension. Alterations to existing fenestration. New dropped kerb and driveway.

FP/167/23/HH: 64 Flansham Lane .Proposed first floor rear extension, internal alterations, floor plan redesign and all associated works.

Littlehampton

LU/205/23/PL: 49 Arundel Road. Conversion from 1 No two bed and 3 No one bed flats to 1 No studio flat, 4 No one bed and 1 No two bed flats. This application is in CIL Zone 4 (Zero Rated) as flats.

Middleton

M/88/23/PL: 169 Middleton Road. Change of use of the existing buildings to Use Class E (a) retail including part demolition and external amendments, installation of plant at rear and car parking, electric vehicle charging, cycle parking and servicing arrangements. This site may affect the setting of a listed building and is in CIL Zone 4 (Zero Rated) as other development.

M/84/23/PL: 117 Elmer Road. Retention of a pair of semi detached chalet bungalows. This application is in CIL Zone 4 and is CIL Liable as new dwellings.

M/87/23/HH: 8 Farm Close, Elmer. Single storey rear extension, first floor/roof hip to gable extension with roof profile alteration, reconfiguration of internal layout, external remodelling and fenestration alterations.

Poling