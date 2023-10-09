Arun planning applications: Here’s the latest list of submissions across the district
For more information about the listed planning applications below visit the Arun District Council website – or take a look at last week’s planning applications from across the Arun district.
Aldingbourne
AL/134/23/HH: 23 Ivy Close, Westergate. Proposed single storey rear extension and alterations.
Aldwick
AW/232/23/PL: 1 Avisford Terrace, Rose Green Road. Erection of a single storey rear extension to create office space. This application is in CIL Zone 4 (Zero Rated) as other development.
AW/231/23/T: 12 Alexander Close, Bognor Regis. 1 No. Beech (T1) crown reduction to a height of 16.5m and spread of 12.5m.
AW/233/23/T: Orchard Cottage, Cypress Way. Fell 1 No. Macrocarpa (T1).
Angmering
A/202/23/HH: 9 Ham Manor Farm Cottages, West Drive. Demolition of the existing garage, proposed two storey side extension, rear balcony, replacement of guarding to existing balcony, front canopy porch.
A/204/23/PL: Rustington Golf Centre, Golfers Lane. Outdoor climbing area and additional car spaces. This application is in CIL Zone 3 (Zero Rated) as other development.
Bognor Regis
BR/216/23/HH: 23 Argyle Road. Single storey rear extension, side shed structure and replacement of window on north elevation.
BR/219/23/HH: 26 Hatherleigh Gardens. Works to extend the existing side extension to provide level access shower room.
Felpham
FP/164/23/HH: 2 Third Avenue. New single storey side extension. Alterations to existing fenestration. New dropped kerb and driveway.
FP/167/23/HH: 64 Flansham Lane .Proposed first floor rear extension, internal alterations, floor plan redesign and all associated works.
Littlehampton
LU/244/23/PL: 57 High Street. Erection of a three storey new-build development with mansard roof to the rear and mansard roof extension to the existing building to the front (facing High Street), 2 No ground floor Class E commercial and business units, with the change of use of the upper floors to the building to the front to 3 flats comprising 2 No 1-bedroom flats and 1 No 2-bedroom flat and 5 flats to the rear comprising 3 No 2-bedroom flats and 2 No 1-bedroom flats including covered and secure cycle and bin storage and access, and a central, shared landscaped courtyard. This application may affect the setting of a listed building and is in CIL Zone 4 (Zero Rated) as flats and other development.
LU/205/23/PL: 49 Arundel Road. Conversion from 1 No two bed and 3 No one bed flats to 1 No studio flat, 4 No one bed and 1 No two bed flats. This application is in CIL Zone 4 (Zero Rated) as flats.
Middleton
M/88/23/PL: 169 Middleton Road. Change of use of the existing buildings to Use Class E (a) retail including part demolition and external amendments, installation of plant at rear and car parking, electric vehicle charging, cycle parking and servicing arrangements. This site may affect the setting of a listed building and is in CIL Zone 4 (Zero Rated) as other development.
M/84/23/PL: 117 Elmer Road. Retention of a pair of semi detached chalet bungalows. This application is in CIL Zone 4 and is CIL Liable as new dwellings.
M/87/23/HH: 8 Farm Close, Elmer. Single storey rear extension, first floor/roof hip to gable extension with roof profile alteration, reconfiguration of internal layout, external remodelling and fenestration alterations.
Poling
PO/15/23/L: St Johns Priory, Poling Street. Listed building consent for replacement of French door with new pair of French doors.