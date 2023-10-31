The following planning applications have been submitted to Arun District Council between October 20 and 27.

Aldingbourne

AL/100/23/PL: Westergate Service Station, Nyton Road, Chichester. Readvertisement due to Additional Biodiversity Report. Demolition of car wash and plant room, the creation of charging zone, erection of EV chargers, erection of canopy, two jet wash bays, sub-station enclosure and associated forecourt works. (This application may affect the setting of listed buildings and is in CIL Zone 2 (Zero Rated) as other development).

AL/161/23/T: 4 Beech Close, Westergate. 1 No. Oak (T1) crown reduction to a height of 9m and a spread of 6m. 1 No. Oak (T2) crown reduction to a height of 6m and removal of all regrowth on the Northern aspect to leave a single stem tree.

Aldwick

AW/248/23/HH: 211 Aldwick Road. Porch extension and garage conversion incorporating rear infill extension, raised flat roof and lantern roof light and alterations to rear fenestration.

AW/251/23/HH: 38 Gossamer Lane. Readvertisement due to Amended location plan. Removal of existing conservatory and erection of single storey rear extension. Raising of eaves on existing attached garage.

Arundel

AB/97/23/HH: 75 Maltravers Street. Proposed ground floor extensions to the east and link to the outbuilding on the north and the demolition of the existing (This application affects the character and appearance of Arundel Conservation Area and this application affects the setting of a listed building).

AB/103/23/L: Living Accommodation, 41 High Street. Listed building consent to re-configure a bathroom and internal hallway in 3 ways, knock through a new internal doorway entry into the bathroom directly from a bedroom, block up the existing doorway into the bathroom from the hallway, use some of the space from the hallway to create a shower accessed from the bathroom and replace a rotten wood window in the loft, which is in the back of the building and overlooks Crown Yard car park, with a new like-for-like wooden window.

Barnham & Eastergate

BN/113/23/T: Land between 16 & 17 Collins Close, Eastergate. T1 Mature Beech tree - Complete a 2-3 m crown lift and reduce a selected number of branches by 1m that are growing in the lower canopy and are growing towards the two adjacent properties.

BN/114/23/HH: 8 Downview Road, Barnham. Redevelopment of bungalow to create 5 bedroom 2 storey house. Demolition of rear conservatory and footprint enlarged with extensions to front and rear. First floor to be set partially within the new roof. Full height glazed entrance hall to front, balcony to rear and detached timber framed garage.

BN/116/23/PL: Malvern Croft, Fontwell Avenue, Eastergate. Change of use from dwelling to Dental Practice. This application is in CIL Zone 3 (Zero Rated) as other development.

Bognor Regis

BR/236/23/A: 44 High Street. Replace 1 No projecting sign, 1 No fascia sign, 1 No ATM surround and decals, statutory signage and installation of new window message and safety manifestation to windows and doors.

BR/235/23/PL: Former Ambulance Station, 44 Chichester Road. Change of use from former ambulance station (sui generis) to a mixed class E and B8 use. This application is CIL zone 4 (zero rated) as other development.

Felpham

FP/175/23/HH: 9 Wordsworth Gardens. Single storey front/side and rear extension and alterations to fenestration, following the demolition of existing rear conservatory and side storage extension.

FP/176/23/HH: 7 Rife Way. Part single, part two storey side/rear extension, including installation of 1 No. rear juliet balcony and installation of 2 No. side windows, following the demolition of existing single storey side and rear extensions.

FP/180/23/HH: 5 Derwent Grove Demolish existing front porch and replace with enlarged flat roof porch to include downstairs cloak room.

Ferring

FG/121/23/HH: 32 Brook Lane. Proposed single storey flat roof garage to side elevation.

FG/129/23/HH: 30 Meadow Way. Remove existing side extension and provide a new single storey wrap around side and front extension.

FG/133/23/S73: 7 Sea Lane. Removal of condition imposed under FG/155/22/PL relating to condition 3-temporary time limit for extending hours of business.

Littlehampton

LU/225/23/L: Flat 2, 22 South Terrace. Listed building consent for side extension to form stairway and removal of side window.

LU/224/23/PL: Flat 2, 22 South Terrace. Side extension to form stairway and removal of side window. (This application affects the character and appearance of the Littlehampton Sea Front Conservation Area).

LU/240/23/L: The Six Bells Inn, Lyminster Road. Listed building consent for 1 No single traditional post sign, 1 No fascia sign with a 'V' grooved effect and traditional hand painted lettering illuminated via 2 No 30w warm white LED flood lights, 1 No informative directional car park sign to replace existing sign illuminated via 2 No 30w warm white LED flood lights, 1 No traditional swing sign illuminated via LED trough lights, 1 No traditional projection sign, 2 No A1 poster cases to advertise forthcoming events and offers, 1 No amenity board and 1 No large amenity board.

LU/258/23/PL: 29 New Road. Application under Regulation 3 of the Town & Country Planning Act (General Regulations) 1992 for the change of use from a hostel / HMO to 5 No 1 bed residential apartments (C3 residential use) together with external alterations, rear extension and rear facing dormer window. This application is in CIL Zone 4 (Zero Rated) as flats.

Rustington

R/203/23/HH: 4 Meadway. Readvertisement due to Substitute Community Infrastructure Levy form Conversion of existing loft space with hip to gable extensions, front and rear dormers. Rear 1.5 storey extension. Single storey front extension. Replacement of existing Utility Extension.

R/206/23/T: Various locations in the Sea Estate. 1 No. Scots Pine (1A) Removal of North-East facing branch and Eastern spread reduction by 1.5m. 3 No. Holm Oaks (2A, 3A and 4A) crown lift to 5m from ground level on branches less than 10cm in diameter.

Walberton

WA/89/23/HH: 9 Pound Road. Single storey side/rear extension with access ramp.

Yapton