The following planning applications have been submitted to Arun District Council between October 27 and November 3.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Aldingbourne

AL/169/23/L: Rose Cottage, Nyton Road, Westergate. Listed building consent for the replacement of all windows (except W02), underpinning to structural wall and replacement roof to kitchen.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

BR/238/23/OUT: Formerly Westside Supplies Unit, 17 Durban Road, Bognor Regis. Outline application with all matters reserved, except access and appearance, for the development of new build four-storey block of 23 No. flats. (Photo: Google Maps)

AL/165/23/HH: Peacehaven, Hook Lane. Single storey rear extension, two storey side and rear extensions to form new 1st floor.

Aldwick

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

AW/245/23/HH: 5 The Orchard. Removal of conservatory and new single storey extension to west of house and new two storey extension to east of house. (This application may affect the character and appearance of the Aldwick Bay Conservation Area).

AW/259/23/T: Land to the East of 11 Aldwick Place. 1 No. Ailanthus Altissima (T1) crown to reduction to 20m in height and spread reduction by 3m on the Northern aspect to leave a spread of 8m.

Planning applications

AW/254/23/HH: 20 Greenlea Avenue. Proposed single storey rear extension.

AW/260/23/HH: 2 Priory Close. Re-submission of AW/232/20/HH for single storey front and rear extensions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

AW/265/23/T: 107 Manor Way. 1 No. Macrocarpa (T1) removal of 3 split limbs and crown lift to 6m above ground level on the Western and Northern sides. 1 No. Pine (T2) removal of selected limbs from the lower crown. 1 No. Oak (T3) crown lift to 5m above ground level.

Barnham & Eastergate

BN/112/23/PL: Land to the rear of Watermead, Yapton Road, Barnham. New mobile home including day-room and touring pitch forming a singular mobile home pitch. This application is a departure from the development plan and is in CIL zone 3 (zero rated) as other development.

BN/111/23/OUT: Land to the rear of Watermead, Yapton Road, Barnham. Outline permission with all matters reserved for 1 No. new dwelling. This application is a Departure from the Development Plan.

BN/110/23/HH: 9 Elm Grove, Barnham. Creation of first floor and single storey front and rear extension with detached garden room to rear.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BN/120/23/PL: Eastergate Sports Pavilion, Barnham Road, Eastergate. Replacement of existing non compliant cricket net practice facility with new compliant cricket net practice facility. This application is in CIL Zone 2 (Zero Rated) as other development.

Bognor Regis

BR/238/23/OUT: Formerly Westside Supplies Unit, 17 Durban Road. Outline application with all matters reserved, except access and appearance, for the development of new build four-storey block of 23 No. flats.

BR/225/23/HH: 71 Amberley Drive. Front infill extension.

BR/239/23/HH: 45 Church Lane. Single storey side and rear extension.

Climping

CM/39/23/HH: Mistletoe Farm, Horsemere Green Lane. Construction of a 3 bay timber carport on an existing concrete slab.

East Preston

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

EP/132/23/HH: 20 North Lane. Rear and infill side extension with mono pitch roof alterations.

Felpham

FP/174/23/HH: 34 Glynde Crescent. Rear extension.

FP/181/23/S73: 7 Ambleside Close. Variation of condition 2 imposed under FP/84/22/PL relating to approved plans.

FP/183/23/HH: 6 Broom Field Way. Creation of new external structural opening and installation of new PVCu window to first floor bathroom.

Ferring

FG/135/23/HH: 15 Ferring Close. Single storey side and rear extensions, detached front garage and removal of existing roof and create habitable space within a new roof structure, including 1 No. front balcony, following the demolition of existing rear detached garage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

FG/138/23/T: The Old Flint House, Church Lane. 1 No. Sycamore (T1) removal of major deadwood, crown lift to 5m above ground level and radial basal spread reduction to 7.5m.

FG/141/23/HH: 10 Little Drive. Single storey side rear extension. Front extension to create part enclose part open porch area.

FG/143/23/HH: 32 Ferringham Lane. Alterations to existing fenestration. New single storey rear extension. New first floor extension with rear dormer. Roof alterations. Ground floor to be rendered and new timber cladding to first floor.

Ford

F/17/23/PL: Ford Airfield Industrial Estate, Unit C7 And C10, Rollaston Park. Over roofing of industrial units. This application is in CIL Zone 2 (Zero Rated) as other development.

Littlehampton

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

LU/262/23/PL: Land And Building At Meadowfield House, East Street. Retention of modular office building to be allowed for continued use for an additional period of 5 years. This application may affect the setting of a listed building, may affect the character and appearance of the East Street Conservation Area and is in CIL Zone 4 (Zero Rated) as other development.

LU/261/23/PL: Wick Football Club, Coomes Way. Installation of a replacement floodlighting system consisting of 12 No. LED floodlights fitted to 4 No. new 15m columns. This application is in CIL Zone 2 (Zero Rated) as other development.

Middleton

M/92/23/HH: 24 North Avenue. Conversion of loft to habitable use, involving installation of 1 No. rear and 2 No. front dormers.

Pagham

P/125/23/PL: Garage compound adjacent to 71 Mayfield Close. Erection of garage on existing concrete slab. This application is in CIL Zone 4 (Zero Rated) as other development.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

P/131/23/HH: 7 The Green. Single storey rear extension and installation of 1 No. side window, following the demolition of existing rear conservatory.

Walberton