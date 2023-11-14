The following planning applications have been submitted to Arun District Council between November 3 and 10.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Aldingbourne

AL/174/23/PO: Land at Bayards, Level Mare Lane, Eastergate. Application under S106A for the modification of the S106 dated 24/05/2022 linked to AL/113/23/OUT (as amended) in relation to the amendment of Paragraph 8, Schedule 1 relating to any persons who have staircased to 100% ownership in an intermediate unit.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Planning applications

AL/164/23/HH: Mill Cottage, Oving Road. Installation of 16 No. Solar PV panels installed free standing ground mounted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

AL/173/23/T: Caigers Cottage, Westergate Street, Westergate. 1 No. Oak (T1) crown reduction to a height of 12m and a spread of 8m. Crown lift to 2.5m from ground level.

Aldwick

AW/273/23/T: 6 St Richards Drive. Ash Tree (T1) Crown reduction by 4m to the previous cuts, to a height of 18m and spread of 10m, Field Maple (T2) Crown reduction by 1.5m, to a height of 8m and spread of 3m.

Angmering

A/225/23/PL: Wilmington, Arundel Road. Drainage ditch and surface water route to support drainage strategy for works at Wilmington, Arundel Road, Angmering. This application is in CIL Zone 3 (Zero Rated) as other development.

A/224/23/RES: Wilmington, Arundel Road. Approval of reserved matters following outline consent A/227/21/OUT for appearance, landscaping, layout and scale for the erection of 7 No. residential dwellings (resubmission following A/293/22/RES). This application is in CIL Zone 3 and is CIL Liable as new dwellings.

Arundel

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

AB/96/23/L: Wyke House, 45 Maltravers Street. Listed building consent for removal of 1960s partitions and fittings to reinstate the property to its original condition as a single family house. Renovation of the basement level, including partial demolition of the existing brick single storey extension and new glazed doors to the garden.

AB/95/23/PL: Wyke House, 45 Maltravers Street. Removal of 1960s partitions and fittings to reinstate the property to its original condition as a single family house. Renovation of the basement level, including partial demolition of the existing brick single storey extension and new glazed doors to the garden. (This application may affect the character and appearance of the Arundel Conservation Area).

AB/107/23/L: 17 King Street. Listed building consent to replace 1 No. existing bay window and 4 No. existing doors located at the rear of the property.

AB/106/23/HH: 17 King Street. To replace 1 No. existing bay window and 4 No. existing doors located at the rear of the property. This application may affect the character and appearance of the Arundel Conservation Area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

AB/105/23/HH: Hanger Down House, Priory Lane. Single storey side extension and replacement of side window to sliding door.

Barnham & Eastergate

BN/123/23/T: The Old School House, Yapton Road, Barnham. Fell 1 No. Sycamore (T1).

BN/124/23/HH: 2 Ewens Gardens, Barnham. Single storey side extension.

Bognor Regis

BR/244/23/PL: Durban Road Business Centre, Unit 7, Durban Road. Change of use from B2 (General Industrial) and B8 (Storage & Distribution) to Class E (Commercial, Business and Service) (resubmission following BR/114/23/PL). This application is in CIL Zone 4 (Zero Rated) as other development.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BR/247/23/HH: 103 Nyewood Lane. Single storey porch and car port extension.

BR/248/23/T: Rear of 78, 79 and 80 Kyoto Court. Reduce to a height of 4m to create a high hedge to G1 consisting of 1 No. Holly, 1 No. Elder and 3 No. Conifers and remove large detached hanger in crown and raise crown to 3m from ground level to T1 Weeping Ash.

BR/249/23/T: Eagle House, Norfolk Close. T6 -Fell 1 No Sycamore Tree , T1-T5 all Sycamores - height 6-7m to re pollard height to remove 3-4m to leave 3m, T7 - Holm Oak - height 8m to reduce height to remove 3m to leave 5m, T8 - Sycamore Tree - to reduce south side 4m to remove 2m to leave 2m, T9 - Sycamore Tree - height 13m to reduce height to remove 3m to leave 10m and to reduce width 4m to remove 2m to leave 2m.

East Preston

EP/133/23/HH: 30 Vermont Drive. Single storey rear extension.

Ferring

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

FG/132/23/S73: Hangleton Nurseries, Hangleton Lane. Non-material amendment following grant of FG/183/17/PL (and FG/164/21/NMA) relating to condition 2 to move the building northwards by 1.0m and alter the fenestration due to internal layout changes.

FG/144/23/PL: 7 The Pantiles, Ferringham Lane. Single storey rear extension and new extraction. This application is in CIL Zone 4 (Zero Rated) as other development.

FG/146/23/HH: 253 Goring Way. Proposed ground floor rear extension, floorplan redesign and all associated works.

Kingston

K/46/23/PL: Land north-east of Kingston Lane. Readvertisement due to Additional CIL information. Erection of 47 No residential dwellings (including affordable homes) (resubmission following K/56/22/PL). This application is a Departure from the Development Plan and is in CIL Zone 5 and is CIL Liable as new dwellings.

Littlehampton

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

LU/266/23/PL: Westfield Court, Flat 35, Norfolk Road. Replacement of fenestration. (This application may affect the character and appearance of the Littlehampton Sea Front Conservation Area).

Pagham

P/134/23/T: 3 St Thomas Drive. Fell 1 No. Box Elder.

P/135/23/T: 8 Manor Park. Fell 1 No Monterey Pine (T1), remove lowest limbs over No.8 to the trunk and any weak, crossing limbs within the canopy to 1 No Monterey Pine (T2) and reduce two limbs on south west quarter of the canopy by 3m (25%), remove jagged remains of two fallen branches and any weak, crossing limbs within the canopy to 1 No Monterey Pine (T3) and P1 plant a replacement 2 metre tall field maple for T1.

Rustington

R/198/23/PL: Richmond Court, Flat 7, Sea Lane. Changing a window to french doors.

R/210/23/T: 42 Ash Lane. T1 Holm Oak Prune back branching at northern aspect to 2.5m, eastern aspect to 2.5m, southern aspect to 3m and western aspect to 2m, reduce the tree height down to 8m, prune back lower branching to driveway edge and thin crown by 10-20%. T2 Holm Oak prune back branching at northern aspect to 3m, eastern aspect to 2m, southern aspect to 6m and western aspect to 2m, reduce the tree height down to 10m, prune back lower branching to driveway edge and thin tree crown by 10-20%.

Walberton