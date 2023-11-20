The following planning applications have been submitted to Arun District Council between November 10 and 17.

Aldwick

AW/227/23/HH: 36 Oxford Drive. Two storey front and side extension, following demolition of existing front porch and side garage.

AW/279/23/T: 25 The Drive. Reduce canopy height and width to previous pollard points (4m) to 1 No. Boxelder tree.

Bognor Regis

BR/228/23/T: 1 Sudley Gardens. 1 No. Holm Oak (T1) crown reduction to a height of 12m and spread of 12m.

BR/245/23/HH: 1 Den Avenue. Demolition of existing conservatory and lean to shed and replacement single storey side/rear extension and new single storey detached annex for dependent relative. Extension of existing fence to the boundary.

East Preston

EP/134/23/PL: 68 Sea Lane. Replacement of existing swimming pool/garage with detached 3 bed dwelling with new access from highway and fenestration alterations to existing house (resubmission EP/36/23/PL). This application is in CIL zone 4 and is CIL liable as a new dwelling.

EP/137/23/HH: 15 Vicarage Lane. Changes to external cladding materials from pebbledash to render, erection of new oak framed porch, changes to fenestration and erection of new boundary wall and gates and part garage conversion to Vicarage Lane.

Felpham

FP/179/23/HH: The Stables, 16 Manor Copse. Single storey east/south extension and new front gates to vehicular entrance.

FP/185/23/T: 11 Outerwyke Avenue. 1 No. Oak (T1) crown reduction to a height of 12m and a spread of 7m and removal of epicormic growth.

FP/186/23/T: 11A Outerwyke Avenue. 1 No. Oak (T1) crown reduction to a height of 12m and a spread of 8m, crown lift to 4m above ground level with the removal of two lateral limbs.

Ferring

FG/141/23/HH: 10 Little Drive. Readvertisement due to Description amended to single storey side and rear extension. Front extension to create part enclose part open porch. Single storey side and rear extensions. Front extension to create part enclose part open porch area.

FG/149/23/HH: 16 Foamcourt Waye. Replacement of flat roof rear extension and addition of rooflights and doors.

FG/152/23/S73: 58 Ferringham Lane. Variation of condition 2 imposed under FG/41/20/PL relating to approved plans.

Littlehampton

LU/242/23/PL: Flat 15, St Catherines Court, Irvine Road. Bedroom window changed from wooden to UVPC. Change wooden lounge window to UVPC patio doors.

LU/268/23/PL: 100 Clun Road. Demolition of existing outbuilding and erection of 1 No. 2 Storey, 3 bedroom dwelling in the garden of existing semi-detached with a new vehicular access to 100 Clun Road. This application is in CIL Zone 4 and is CIL liable as a new dwelling.

Middleton

M/98/23/HH: 22 Tudor Close. Replacement detached garage.

Rustington

R/194/23/T: Lamorna House, 6 The Oaks. To pollard group/row of 9 No. limes back to previous cuts - reduce radial spread to 2.5m and height to 6m.

R/213/23/T: Glenhurst, Woodlands Avenue. Fell 1 No. Sugar Maple (T1).

Walberton