The following planning applications have been submitted to Arun District Council between December 15 and January 5.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Aldingbourne

AL/187/23/HH: 7 Lime Avenue. Installation of air source heat pump.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Planning applications

Aldwick

AW/287/23/HH: 3 Boxgrove Gardens. Single storey rear extension and conversion of loft including installation of 1 No. rear dormer and 2 No. front rooflights, following the demolition of existing rear extension and removal of side ramp.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

AW/305/23/HH: Beach House, The Dunes. Proposed creation of an annexe building associated with the existing house. (This application may affect the character and appearance of the Aldwick Bay Conservation Area).

AW/306/23/HH: 6 St Peters Close. Loft conversion to form new first floor with rear dormer projection and raising of roof height to new ridge level.

AW/307/23/T: 40 Kingsway. 1 No. Elder (T1) removal of deadwood. 1 No. Yew (T2) crown raise to 6.5m and lower spread reduced to 0.5m on the North and East sides & 1m Southerly spread reduction to leave 7m.

AW/308/23/T: 15 West Avenue. Reduce height of 1 No Beech tree by 3-4m to leave the finished height at 6m and reduce north, east, south and west sectors by 3m to leave the finished sectors at 7.5m.

Angmering

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A/254/23/HH: 55 Foxdale Drive. Converting existing conservatory to an extension.

A/260/23/HH: Orchard House, Roundstone Lane. Single storey side/rear extension, new car port and installation of solar panels, following the demolition of existing extensions, outbuildings and garage.

Arundel

AB/116/23/HH: Kismet, Pearson Road. Two storey side extension, cladding to the existing single storey section with new canopy of front porch area, alterations to fenestration/openings and removal of existing conservatory.

AB/118/23/PL: 46 Fitzalan Road. Erection of a gym in residential garden. This application is in CIL Zone 2 (zero rated) as other development.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

AB/119/23/HH: 18 Torton Hill Road. Rear single storey extension with balcony above.

Bersted

BE/117/23/PL: Liseve Lodge, 84 North Bersted Street. Change of use for 2 No existing outbuildings to be used as holiday lets. This application affects the character and appearance of the North Bersted Conservation Area and is in CIL Zone 5 (Zero Rated) as other development.

BE/138/23/OUT: Land East of Heath Place, Ash Grove Industrial Estate. Outline application with some matters reserved (except access, layout and scale) for 3 No. light industrial/workshop units. This application is in CIL Zone 4 (Zero Rated) as other development.

Bognor Regis

BR/267/23/HH: 17 Southdown Road. Retention of outbuilding to use as an art studio.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BR/276/23/HH: 82 Victoria Drive. Retrospective consent for non-permeable herringbone block paving over 5m2, installation of new linear channel drainage to front boundary with highway edge with storm water discharge directed to new soakaway with crates in front garden.

BR/279/23/T: 1A Queens Square. Various works to various trees.

BR/280/23/HH: Courtney Lodge, Sylvan Way. Renewal of unimplemented planning permission (BR/4/21/HH) for a rear/side single storey extension.

BR/281/23/PL: 39A London Road. Replacement glazing.

Climping

CM/46/23/S73: Land at Northwood Farm, Yapton Road. Variation of condition 1 approved under CM/51/22/PL relating to approved plans.

East Preston

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

EP/149/23/PL: Paddock Place, 35 Tamarisk Way. Demolition of existing dwelling with replacement 5no. bedroom dwelling with double garage. This application is in CIL zone 4 and is CIL liable as a new dwelling.

EP/147/23/HH: Honeysuckle Cottage, 14 Michel Grove. First floor side extension, conversion of existing garage to habitable space, new dormers and external remodeling, new detached garage and all associated works. Alterations to fenestration. New crossover.

Felpham

FP/203/23/HH: 7 Second Avenue. Single storey extension to side of 2 storey detached dwelling house and demolition of existing prefab concrete garage. Provision of porch roof to front, changes to the fenestration and new tarmac driveway.

FP/205/23/OUT: 11 Ormesby Crescent. Outline application with all matters reserved for alterations to an existing bungalow together with the erection of a new bungalow to form 2 No. semi-detached 2 bedroom dwellings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

FP/209/23/HH: 26 Minton Road. Single storey side swimming pool extension.

FP/211/23/PL: Beachcroft Hotel, Clyde Road. Two storey rear extension to create 2 No 2-bedroom family suites, new entrance doors & new accessible toilets. This site is in CIL Zone 4 (Zero Rated) as other development.

Ferring

FG/164/23/HH: Bears Corner, 76A Rife Way. Single storey front porch and rear side/rear infill extension. Single storey side extension to detached outbuilding. Internal alterations.

FG/159/23/HH: 13 Beehive Lane. Retrospective application for detached garage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

FG/165/23/HH: Corners, Florida Road. Single storey side extension to form utility room.

FG/173/23/HH: 158 Littlehampton Road. Single storey side and rear extension. Installation of front porch canopy. Part single, part two storey front extension with 3 x side dormers to create new annexe. Rear dormer extension. Internal alterations.

FG/174/23/HH: 9 Somerset Road. Single storey side and rear wraparound extension.

Ford

F/22/23/A: Meridian House, Ford Road. Retrospective application for the erection of 1 No. advertising board.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

F/23/23/PL: Unit 1A, Ford Business Park. Re-roofing and replacement of windows and doors. This application is in CIL Zone 3 (Zero Rated) as other development.

Kingston

K/48/23/HH: Panorama, Golden Acre. Small open sided dining deck with garden storage below.

Littlehampton

LU/275/23/HH: 5 Sandfield Avenue. Readvertisement due to Amended location plan and ownership certificate. Installation of a dropped kerb.

LU/300/23/PL: Land at 1 Fort Road. Construction of extension to industrial unit. This application is in CIL Zone 4 (Zero Rated) as other development.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

LU/311/23/PL: 69A High Street. Change the use of first and second floors (internal alterations only) from business to 2 No residential flats. This application may affect the setting of listed buildings and is in CIL Zone 4 (Zero Rated) as flats.

LU/312/23/L: 69A High Street. Listed building consent for the change the use of first and second floors (internal alterations only) from business to 2 No residential flats.

LU/303/23/HH: 10 Clun Road, Wick. First floor extension over existing ground floor extension and replacement of rear window to door.

Lyminster

LY/13/23/L: Brooklawn, Lyminster Road. Listed building consent for the installation of through floor lift.

Middleton

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

M/101/23/HH: 37B Central Drive. Proposed two storey rear extension, extension of the existing double garage, increase the roof ridge height. Addition of 4 No. rooflights. Installation of stairs to front balcony and vehicle battery charging point.

M/107/23/HH: Three Decks, 1 Sea Way, Elmer. Single storey rear extension. First floor rear extension with balcony and spiral staircase. Extension of existing second floor balcony. Raised paving area.

M/112/23/S73: 8 Manor Way, Elmer. Variation of condition 2 imposed under M/86/20/PL relating to approved plans.

Pagham

P/149/23/S73: Land West of Hook Lane. Variation of condition 13 imposed under P/30/19/OUT (which was the subject of a Section 106 agreement) relating to rewording of condition to 'Prior to occupation of the 300th dwelling...'.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

P/141/23/HH: Commonmead Barn, Pagham Road. Provision of 2 bay carport.

P/148/23/HH: 16 Viscount Drive. Removal of existing conservatory and erection of single storey rear extension, conversion and extension of existing attached garage including raising the roof height and extension to existing first floor rear dormer projection.

Rustington

R/233/23/HH: 8 Broadmark Avenue. Removal of existing single garage and stores, and replacement with new double garage.

R/239/23/S73: 75 Chaucer Avenue. Variation of conditions 2 and 3 imposed under R/89/22/HH relating to plans condition and materials.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

R/242/23/PL: 146 The Street. Change of use from Class E (restaurant) to Sui Generis (drinking establishment with extended food offer). This application is in CIL Zone 4 (Zero Rated) as other development.

Walberton

WA/119/23/L: Magnolia Cottage, The Street. Listed building consent for removal of cracked and leaning boundary wall, including replacement of 6m section displaced by tree roots with wood post and rail fence and removal of the current boundary wall street sign.

WA/118/23/HH: Magnolia Cottage, The Street. Removal of cracked and leaning boundary wall, including replacement of 6m section displaced by tree roots with wood post and rail fence and removal of the current boundary wall street sign. (This application may affect the character and appearance of the Walberton Village Conservation Area).