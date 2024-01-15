The following planning applications have been submitted to Arun District Council between January 5 and 12.

Aldwick

AW/304/23/HH: 1 Furse Feld. Single storey rear extension and chalet side extension to new first floor to form annexe.

AW/312/23/T: 24 A'becket's Avenue. 1 No. Oak (T1) 1.5m North-West spread reduction to leave a spread of 14m.

AW/2/24/T: 219 Manor Way. 1 No. Copper Beech (T1) crown reduction to a height of 16m and spread of 15m and crown thin by 15 %.

AW/1/24/T: 43 Regis Avenue. Crown reductions to 5 No. Lombardy Poplars to leave heights of 14-15m and radial spreads of 3-4m.

AW/3/24/HH: 47 Hewarts Lane. Single storey rear infill extension and installation of side window.

AW/6/24/T: Land surrounded by the roundabout at The Fairway and The Dunes. 1 No. Pine (T1) spread reduction to 6.5-7.5m and crown lift to 2m above ground level.

Angmering

A/242/23/HH: Flint Cottage, West Drive. Single storey front porch extension, rear dormer extension, rooflights, new crossover, and proposed fencing. Alterations to fenestration and openings. Installation of 2 x electric charging points. Demolition of existing garage, shed, greenhouse and chimney stack.

A/2/24/T: War Memorial, The Square. 5 No. Limes (T1-T5) pollard back to previous points. 1 No. Lime (T6) crown reduction to a height of 6m and lateral spread of 5m and crown lift to 3m above ground level.

Barnham & Eastergate

BN/142/23/PL: Chireya, 37 Downview Road, Barnham. Division of a single detached chalet bungalow to create 2 No 2-bedroom semi-detached dwellings, modification of existing front dormer, modification and increase in size of rear dormer, addition of a single storey rear extension and associated landscaping. This application is in CIL Zone 2 and is CIL Liable as a new dwelling.

Bersted

BE/130/23/PL: 32 Durlston Drive. Addition of first floor window on the East elevation. This application is CIL Zone 4 (zero rated) as other development.

Bognor Regis

BR/270/23/HH: 44 Hampshire Avenue. Single storey rear extension and installation of front porch, following the demolition of existing rear extension.

Climping

CM/47/23/HH: Mead Cottage, Climping Street. Demolition of existing outbuilding and construction of annexe accommodation for use in connection with Mead Cottage, including widening of existing access and installation of replacement gate. Resubmission of CM/35/23/HH.

East Preston

EP/148/23/HH: 2 Vicarage Lane. Erection of a part two-storey, part single-storey annex.

Ferring

FG/167/23/HH: Home Farm House, 63 Ferringham Lane. Rebuilding of old flint wall. (This application may affect the character and appearance of the Ferring Conservation Area).

FG/168/23/L: Home Farm House, 63 Ferringham Lane. Listed building consent for rebuilding of old flint wall.

FG/132/23/S73: Hangleton Nurseries, Hangleton Lane. Readvertisement due to Amended description. Minor material amendment following grant of FG/183/17/PL (and FG/164/21/NMA) for the provision of first floor dormers including altered fenestration on detached office building.

FG/147/23/HH: 16 Brook Lane. Single storey rear extension.

FG/1/24/S73: 58 Ferringham Lane. Variation of condition 2 approved under FG/41/20/PL relating to approved plans (air source heat pump to the North elevation).

Littlehampton

LU/316/23/T: Ground Floor Rear Flat D, 58 Norfolk Road. 1 No. Magnolia Grandiflora (T1) crown reduction to a height of 8-10m and a spread of 6-8m. Thin remaining crown by 30%.

Lyminster

LY/12/23/L: Travis Perkins, The Causeway, Arundel. Listed building consent for the change of use of former engine shed (Listed Grade II) as enabling development to provide 6 residential units, and to construct one block of 6 units and one block of 15 units, associated parking, landscaping and bin storage.

LY/11/23/PL: Travis Perkins, The Causeway, Arundel. Change of use of former Engine Shed as enabling development to provide 6 residential units, and to construct one block of 6 units and one block of 15 units, associated parking, landscaping and bin storage. This application is a Departure from the Development Plan, affects the setting of a listed building and is in CIL Zone 3 and is CIL Liable as new flats.

Rustington

R/247/23/PL: 131 The Street. Installation of new shopfront and demolition of rear extension. This application is in CIL zone 4 (zero rated) as other development.

R/1/24/HH: 33 Cove Road. Single storey front extension, proposed canopy porch, conversion of garage to a utility room and installation of 2 windows.

R/2/24/T: The Spires, 6 Springfield Close. 2 No. Holm Oaks (G1) raise crown to 3.5m above ground level. 2 No. Holm Oaks (G2) raise crown to 4m above ground level and spread reductions remove any overhanging branches on the driveway and road.

Walberton