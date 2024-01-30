Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Aldwick

AW/23/24/HH: 18 Lincoln Avenue. Erection of detached annexe.

Y/1/24/PL: Paddock adjoining Stakers Farm, North End Road, Yapton. 4 No dwellings comprising 2 x 3-bed semi-detached houses and 1 x 4-bed and 1 x 5-bed detached house with associated car ports, cycle and bin storage, parking, landscaping and internal access road (resubmission following Y/7/23/PL). This application affects the setting of listed buildings, affects the character and appearance of the Main Road/Church Road Conservation Area and is in CIL Zone 2 and is CIL Liable as new dwellings. (Photo: Google Maps)

Arundel

AB/8/24/HH: 54 Torton Hill Road. Raised terrace to rear of property.

Bognor Regis

BR/10/24/HH: 1A Normanton Avenue. Removal of existing roof and building an extension to the front and a new first floor extension with a pitched roof housing the new second floor with rear facing dormer. New highway access and vehicle crossover.

BR/15/24/HH: 36 Ivy Crescent. Larger front porch.

BR/14/24/PL: Streete Court, 22 Victoria Drive. Removal of existing cantilevered balconies to flats 36 and 41 to be replaced by stacking type balconies of similar design and appearance. This application is in CIL Zone 4 (zero rated) as other development.

East Preston

EP/138/23/HH: 1 Forge Close. Erection of fire engine shed.

EP/1/24/S73: 8 Michel Grove. Variation of condition 2 imposed under EP/28/23/HH relating to approved plans.

Felpham

FP/192/23/HH: Dial House, 13 Sea Drive. Proposed front and rear single storey extensions, cladding of first floor walls and replacement doors and windows throughout with creation of new glazed entrance canopy. Variation of proposed garage window to garage door and revisions to extent of cladding under application FP/108/23/HH.

FP/214/23/PL: Land to the rear of 9 & 10 South Road. Erection of 3 No. detached, single storey dwellings with associated cycle storage and waste/recycling provision with pedestrian access onto public footpath. This application is in CIL zone 4 and is CIL liable as new dwellings.

FP/215/23/HH: 10 Manor Close. Single storey side infill extension and first floor rear extension.

Ferring

FG/156/23/HH: Magalia, Tamarisk Way. Replace fence on North side of the property.

FG/4/24/HH: 17 Grange Park. Proposed carport.

Littlehampton

LU/2/24/HH: 2 Parkside Avenue. Single storey rear extension, first floor side extension and installation of new front door.

LU/7/24/HH: 78 Parkside Avenue. Removal of existing porch and conservatory and erection of single-storey front and rear extensions.

LU/11/24/T: 29 Daisyfields. 1 No. Grey Poplar (T3) crown reduction to leave a height of 8m.

Lyminster

LY/14/23/PL: Old Granary, Church Lane. Demolition of the old granary and removal of staddle stones and brick piers and arches. This application affects the setting of a listed building, affects the character and setting of the Lyminster Conservation Area and is CIL Zone 3 (Zero Rated).

LY/15/23/L: Old Granary, Church Lane. Listed building consent for the demolition of the old granary and removal of staddle stones and brick piers and arches.

Middleton

M/3/24/HH: 10 North Avenue South. Demolish existing garage, build single storey timber frame side extension.

Pagham

P/6/24/HH: 9 Greenways. Single storey rear and side extension to existing detached garage to form workshop including raising brickwork to new eaves level.

Rustington

R/245/23/PL: 10-12 Ash Lane. Replacement of existing timber and tarpaulin structure with an insulated steel clad building. This application is in CIL zone 4 (zero rated) as other development.

R/7/24/PL: Princess Marina House, 57-59 Seafield Road. Extension to existing car park to provide a total of 15 parking spaces including 3 disabled spaces, erection of bike store and soft landscaping. This application is in CIL Zone 4 (zero rated) as other development.

R/11/24/HH: 7 The Bramblings. Replacement and extension of a single-storey rear extension.

Walberton

WA/6/24/T: 4 Goodacres, Arundel Road, Fontwell. 1 No. Monterey Pine (T1) crown reduction to leave a radial spread of 10m on the West and South aspects.

Yapton