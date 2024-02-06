Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Aldwick

AW/31/24/T: 27 The Fairway. 1 No. Holm Oak (T1) crown lift to 5.2m over the highway and 3m over the verge outside 27 The Fairway.

Planning applications

Angmering

A/9/24/HH: 4 Sage Place. Conversion of garage to habitable use.

Arundel

AB/3/24/HH: Wyke House, 45 Maltravers Street. Extract two vents for new boiler and WC to front lightwell (below street level) (This application may affect the character and appearance of the Arundel Conservation Area and a listed building).

AB/6/24/HH: Mews House, London Road. Ground floor extension, roof terrace, installation of skylight and alterations to fenestration/openings. Addition of a 2 storey wall, render and paint existing wall white. (This application may affect the character and appearance of the Arundel Conservation Area and affects the setting of a listed building.)

AB/10/24/HH: 26 Pearson Road. Single storey rear extension, including installation of raised patio to rear, following the demolition of existing rear extension.

Barnham & Eastergate

BN/146/23/HH: Highground Orchards, Highground Lane, Barnham. Re-building of first floor walls and roof of property to include loft conversion, two storey extension to West elevation and single and two storey extension to South elevation.

BN/6/24/HH: Laurels, Eastergate Lane, Eastergate. Installation of 80 No. PV array at ground level.

Bognor Regis

BR/246/23/PL: Land adjacent to 285 Chichester Road. Demolition of existing commercial premises and replacement with 1 No single dwelling. This application is in CIL Zone 4 and is CIL Liable as a new dwelling.

BR/1/24/T: The Maples, 45 Victoria Drive. Various works to various trees.

BR/4/24/HH: Pebbles, 60 Highcroft Crescent. Installation of a front wooden shed.

BR/17/24/T: Hollywood Cottage, Bersted Street. Reduction of entire Holm Oak tree (T1) crown by approximately 4m all over leaving the height at approximately 20m and the spread at approximately 8m all around; reduction of entire Holm Oak tree (T2) crown by approximately 3-4m leaving the height at approximately 20m and the spread at approximately 8m all around; reduction of lateral branches of 1 No Holm Oak tree by approximately 4m leaving an approximate spread of 2m and raise crown of canopy overhanging driveway to 6m to1 No Beech tree (T4) and 1 No Bay tree (T5) to allow for clearance of emergency service vehicles.

BR/18/24/T: 97 Nyewood Lane. Reduce back to previous knuckles 1 No Holm Oak tree (T1) which is a reduction by 3-4m over the complete canopy leaving the height of 12m in height & 8m in width.

Climping

CM/4/24/A: The Oystercatcher, Yapton Road. Various illuminated and non illuminated advertisements on various locations.

East Preston

EP/4/24/HH: 20 North Lane. Rear and side extension incorporating existing detached garage.

Felpham

FP/2/24/HH: 79A Flansham Park. Single storey rear extension with rooflight.

FP/8/24/HH: 2 Third Avenue. New single storey rear extension. Alterations to existing fenestration.

FP/10/24/T: Brightside, Clovelly Avenue. Reduce 1 No Lime tree (T1) back to previous pruning points, leaving a finished height of 13.5m and N, E, S & W spread of 3m and reduce height of 1 No. Holm Oak tree (T2) by 2.5m to 13.5m and cut back N laterals by 1m, E by 0.5m, S by 2.5m and W by 2m all to to a finished spread of 3.5m.

FP/12/24/T: 9 Ceres Place. Remove 1 damaged branch on south west aspect, remove 2 damaged branches on south western and north eastern aspects, remove 3 lateral lower branches back to stem on north eastern aspect to 1 No Monterey Pine tree.

FP/13/24/HH: 54 Minton Road. First floor side extension. Front porch and external alterations. Ground and first floor internal alterations.

Ferring

FG/12/24/T: North Hangleton, 63 Langbury Lane. Complete a reduction back to previous cut points, reduce height from 22m to 20m & width from 22m to 20m leaving a span of approximately 20m in height and 20m in width to 1 No Holm Oak tree.

Middleton

M/4/24/HH: Middle House, 112 Middleton Road. Drop kerb.

Pagham

P/4/24/HH: 30 Abbottsbury. Readvertisement due to Amended description. Single storey side extension and porch, relocation of front door to front of property and replacement of roof with grey tiles.

P/9/24/PL: Land East of Commonmead Barn, Pagham Road. Construction of 3 No. two storey dwellings along with associated car and cycle parking. This application is a Departure from the Development plan, may affect the setting of a Listed Building, is in CIL Zone 5 and CIL liable as new dwellings.

Rustington

R/14/24/HH: 2 Sea Avenue. Single storey rear extension.