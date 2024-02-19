Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Aldwick

AW/7/24/T: 2 Greyfriars Close. 1 No. Blue Cedar (T1) lift crown to North to 3m from ground level and 5m from the carriageway. Crown reduction to leave an Easterly spread of 5m and North-Westerly spread of 3m.

AW/22/24/HH: 31 Gossamer Lane. Single storey side and rear extensions.

AW/41/24/HH: 1 Hornbeam Close. Proposed loft conversion with dormer windows. Proposed access door to the side of the house. Infill single storey rear extension and removal of chimney. Proposed dropped kerb and driveway to the front of the property and external alterations.

AW/42/24/T: 45 The Drive. 1 No. Yew Tree (T1) crown reduction to leave a height of 4.9m and a spread of 5.9m

Angmering

A/18/24/S73: Manor Nursery, High Street. Variation of condition 1 imposed under A/38/18/RES relating to approved plans.

A/19/24/RES: Broadlees, Dappers Lane. Approval of reserved matters following outline consent A153/22/OUT for landscaping.

A/11/24/HH: 24 Lansdowne Way. Single storey side extension.

A/14/24/HH: 110 Downs Way, East Preston. Double storey side extension and the demolition of the existing detached garage.

Arundel

AB/13/24/HH: 17 King Street. To repair 1 No. existing bay window and replace 4 No. existing doors located at the rear of the property. This application may affect the character and appearance of the Arundel Conservation Area.

AB/15/24/L: Coachmans Cottage, Kings Arms Hill. Listed building for renovation of the windows.

AB/14/24/L: 17 King Street. Listed building consent to repair 1 No. existing bay window and replace 4 No. existing doors located at the rear of the property.

Barnham & Eastergate

BN/14/24/HH: Pippins, Barnham Road, Eastergate. Single storey rear extension, rear loft extension, internal and external alterations.

BN/15/24/T: Walden, School Lane, Eastergate. 1 No. Holm oak - remove or shorten selected small-diameter low branches in western sector of the crown to raise the canopy to 3.5m-4m above ground level.

Bersted

BE/18/24/PL: Grage Compound, Holland Close. Use of land for storage and the erection of 2 No. storage containers. This application is in CIL Zone 4 (zero rated) as other development.

Bognor Regis

BR/9/24/PL: 20 Henry Street. Change of use from 1 No. dwelling to a 4-bedroom HMO. This application is in CIL zone 4 and is CIL liable as new dwellings.

Ferring

FG/21/24/PL: 7 The Pantiles, Ferringham Lane. Single storey rear extension. This application is in CIL Zone 4 (Zero Rated) as other development.

Kingston

K/4/24/HH: 94 Golden Avenue, East Preston. Part single, part two storey rear extensions, first floor front extension, alterations to fenestration/openings, following removal of existing front dormer. Installation of solar panels, new pool house, EV charging point, heat pump and gazebo.

Littlehampton

LU/20/24/L: Flat 3, 15 South Terrace. Single storey rear extension, addition of 1 No. roof light and internal alterations (This application may affect the character and appearance of the Littlehampton Conservation Area and a listed building).

LU/24/24/PL: 69A High Street. Change the use of first and second floors (internal alterations only) from business to 2 No residential flats. This application may affect the setting of listed buildings and is in CIL Zone 4 (Zero Rated) as flats.

LU/23/24/HH: 4 Hearnfield Road. Proposed single storey side extension and demolish garage to rear.

LU/33/24/PL: 71 Beach Road. Change of use from Guest House (C1 Hotels) to single dwelling house (C3 Dwelling Houses). This application is in CIL Zone 4, and is CIL liable as a new dwelling.

Pagham

P/11/24/HH: 24 Drift Road. Single storey rear extension.

Rustington

R/22/24/HH: Acorn House, 22 Seafield Road. Single storey front extension to main dwelling and extension to detached garage.

R/32/24/T: Knightscroft House, Sea Lane. 1 No. Ilex Oak (T1) crown reduction to a height of 16.5m and radial spreads of 6m. 2 No. Sycamore (TG2 forming one crown) crown reduction to a height of 15m, northerly and easterly radial spreads of 3m, west radial spread of 3.5m and southerly spread of 4m.

R/36/24/HH: 36 Amberley Road. Demolition of existing rear conservatory and front porch. Construction of new single storey rear extension. Construction of new front porch.

Yapton