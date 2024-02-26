Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Aldwick

AW/49/24/HH: 78 The Drive. Remove existing fence and hedge to front boundary, replace rear shed, replace with back wall and reinstate grass verge. (This application may affect the character and appearance of the Craigweil House, Aldwick Conservation Area).

Planning applications

AW/52/24/T: Pumping Station, Manor Way. Crown lift 1 No. Field Maple (T1) to provide a maximum of 2.5m overhead clearance on all aspects, 3m directly above Southern Water compound entrance in order to improve the balance of the tree and appearance, remove 1m from the branches overhanging the Southern Water compound reducing the radial spread from approximately 9/10m to 8/9m and remove as much of the ivy as possible without damaging the tree. Crown lift 1 No. Field Maple (T2) to provide a maximum of 5.2m above the road and 2.5m overhead clearance on all other aspects.

AW/53/24/T: Verge opposite Balholm, West Drive, Bognor Regis. 1 No. Chestnut (T1) crown reduction to leave a height of 8-9m and radial spreads of 4-5m. Crown lift branches over the road to 5.2m over the road.

Angmering

A/24/24/HH: Ashurst, Ham Manor Way. Erection of detached garage.

Bognor Regis

BR/26/24/HH: 11 Chichester Road. Single storey front and two storey side extension following granted upward extension by BR/259/23/PD. New roof to existing conservatory. Widening the access gate. Demolition of existing garage.

BR/28/24/HH: 9 Pinewood Gardens. Single storey flat roof rear extension with roof light.

East Preston

EP/13/24/HH: 26 Russells Close. Removal of existing conservatory and erection of single storey side and rear extensions.

Felpham

FP/22/24/HH: 1 Ferring Gardens. Two storey side extension, single storey rear extension and ground floor front hallway extension.

Ferring

FG/25/24/HH: 1 Grange Close. Retrospective application for the erection of a garden room. (This application may affect the setting of a listed building and the character and appearance of the Ferring conservation area.)

FG/26/24/HH: 7 Highdown Close. Demolition of existing garage, greenhouse and conservatory. Construction of new rear extension to existing bungalow to create larger living area with one additional bedroom.

Littlehampton

LU/27/24/HH: Toddington House, Toddington Lane. Installation of full span to wall greenhouse against new build rear wall 2.5 m high.

LU/23/24/HH: 4 Hearnfield Road. Readvertisement due to Amended description. Proposed single storey side/rear extensions following demolition of detached garage and existing rear sunroom.

LU/39/24/HH: 21 Peregrine Road. Single storey rear and side extension, replacement porch and removal of chimney.

LU/38/24/HH: 99 Colebrook Road. Two storey rear extension.

Middleton

M/10/24/HH: Slab Meadow, 35 Central Drive. First floor gable to front elevation, external alterations, removal of chimney and demolish conservatory.

Poling

PO/2/24/L: Shepherds Cottage, 231 Poling Street. Listed building consent for the replacement of the existing roof tiles with new hand-made clay tiles to match the existing tiles.

Rustington

R/41/24/T: 43 Woodlands Avenue. 1 No. Holm Oak (T1) crown reduction to leave lateral spreads of 4m.

Walberton

WA/16/24/HH: The Old Vicarage, The Street. Construction of single storey rear extension and associated works. (This application may affect the character and appearance of the Walberton Village Conservation Area and a Listed building).

WA/17/24/L: The Old Vicarage, The Street. Construction of single storey rear extension and associated works. (This application may affect the character and appearance of the Walberton Village Conservation Area and a Listed building).

Yapton