The following planning applications have been submitted to Arun District Council between October 18 and October 25.

Aldingbourne

AL/111/24/S73: Byfields, Nyton Road, Westergate. Variation of condition 11 following the grant of AL/160/22/PL (which was itself a variation of condition 2 imposed under AL/40/21/PL) relating to the vehicular access.

BR/198/24/PL: Ashbury Care Home, 124-128 Aldwick Road, Bognor Regis. Two storey extension to provide an additional 6 No. care beds at existing care home (Use Class C2) and other associated works. This application is in CIL Zone 4 (Zero Rated) as other development. (Image: Google Maps)

Aldwick

AW/254/24/T: The Water Tower, 16 Craigweil Manor. 1 No. Sycamore (T1) and 1 No. Oak (T2) crown reductions to leave heights of 10m and spreads of 5m.

AW/259/24/T: 7 Willowhale Avenue. Fell 1 No. Macrocarpa (T2) and lift branches of 1 No. Macrocarpa (T3) to 6-7m on South and South West.

AW/264/24/HH: 10 Carlton Avenue. Single storey rear extension.

AW/265/24/T: 23 Marquis Way. Crown reduction to 1 No. Lime (T1) to the previous points, height after pruning of 18m and a spread of 10m on the north, east and south aspects, spread on the western aspect of 8m to allow a 2m clearance from 22 Maquis Way.

AW/267/24/T: 3 Balmoral Close. Pollard at the original height of 6m to 1 No. Lime (T1) and reduce height to 10m and crown spread to 10m to 1 No. Oak (T2).

Barnham & Eastergate

BN/141/24/TEL: The Greenhouse Sussex Ltd, Pollards House, Lake Lane, Barnam. Prior Approval under Schedule 2 Part 16 Class A for the installation of a 15m slim line monopole, supporting 3 No antennas, 1 No wraparound cabinet, 1 No equipment cabinet and ancillary development to include 2 No Remote Radio Units.

BN/138/24/A: The Croft Surgery, Barnham Road, Eastergate. Installation of various signage.

Bognor Regis

BR/201/24/CLE: 74 London Road. Certificate of Lawful Development for an existing use as a Nail Bar (Ruby Nail Spa) Class E.

BR/204/24/T: Danehurst, Sylvan Way. Section fell to ground level to 1 No. Tulip (T1).

Climping

CM/11/24/PL: Bailiffscourt Hotel, Climping Street. Replacement of staff accommodation building roof, including the change from thatch to plain clay tiles. This application may affect the setting of listed buildings and is in CIL Zone 5 (Zero Rated) as other development.

Felpham

FP/149/24/HH: 50 Flansham Lane. Proposed rear two storey extension and minor internal alterations.

FP/158/24/T: Junction Wyke Lane North/Roundel Road. Fell 2 No. Lombardy Poplars (T1-T2).

Ferring

FG/126/24/T: The Old Barn, Ferringham Lane. Crown reductions to 1 No. Lime (T1) to leave a height of 13m and spread of 12m.

FG/129/24/HH: 4 Sea Lane. Proposed rear extension and first floor loft extension with associated re-roofing works, alterations to existing porch and cladding.

FG/132/24/HH: 2 Bennett Gardens. Conversion of loft to habitable use including installation of 2 No. windows.

Littlehampton

LU/255/24/HH: 1 Lizard Head. Single storey side extension.

LU/262/24/T: 48 Bluebell Drive. Re-pollard to previous points and remove dead, flaking bark throughout crown to 1 No. Eucalyptus.

Pagham

P/102/24/HH: 32 Hook Lane. Two storey north and east chalet extension with dormer projection, enlargement of existing south facing dormer and additional north facing dormer projection.

Rustington

R/194/24/HH: 19 Orchard Gardens. Retrospective application for the erection of a garden shed and fencing.